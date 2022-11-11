ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Mike Shinoda Reveals New Hilarious NFT Inspired By A Classic Cartoon

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41l7Yp_0j7TKNPy00
Photo: Getty Images

Mike Shinoda's latest NFT is an ode to one of the most recognizable cartoon characters in the gaming industry.

On Thursday, November 10, the Linkin Park co-founder posted his newest non-fungible token to his Instagram timeline. The simplistic artwork features a drawing of Sonic The Hedgehog's face that Shinoda created during a Twitch stream he hosted back in September. His NFT, which is entitled SonkThHegeogs, apparently became a fan favorite, which is why he decided to memorialize it on the blockchain.

"The best part about being able to share a “digital collectible” on IG is, I can show you the work I’m most proud of," he wrote in the caption.

Mike Shinoda's journey into the NFT space has allowed him to demonstrate his artistic abilities for fans while still keeping his music career alive. He uses his Twitch channel to make works of digital art during his livestream as fans watch in real time. In addition to his virtual exhibitions, Shinoda also produces music and makes songs with fans.

"I go on Twitch five days a week and make something new from scratch," he told The Observer last year. "It’s usually music and sometimes art. This year, I’ve also been doing production where I produce a fan’s song from scratch. Sometimes when I make those, I go, “What do I do with this now that I made it?” I’ve put songs out on compilations. I’ve given them away to subscribers, or given them away for free."

His new artwork comes nearly a month after he released his Windchime NFT project. The music NFT is a "music-making digital collectible" with 24 musical loops for fans to use and save. It follows his first-ever NFT mixtape series Ziggurats , which dropped last year.

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

Sam Smith Reveals 'Gloria' Tracklist Including Ed Sheeran Collab

Sam Smith has shared the full tracklist for their highly-anticipated new album Gloria. On Thursday night (November 10th), the singer shared the titles of the 13 tracks that will be included on their upcoming fourth studio album, including a number of high-profile collaborations. In addition to their previously released collab...
The Associated Press

Buckle Announces Partnership With Rising Country Music Artist MaRynn Taylor

KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Denim destination and specialty retailer, The Buckle, Inc. (Buckle), is excited to announce its new partnership with country music artist, MaRynn Taylor on her Christmas release of “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” This partnership includes the outfitting and holiday premiere of MaRynn’s music video, addition of the single to Buckle’s in-store playlists, and an in-store performance by MaRynn at Cool Springs Galleria Mall in Franklin, TN, on Sunday, December 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005710/en/ Black River recording artist and songwriter MaRynn Taylor, photographed on the set of her new music video for the holiday single, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” Premiering with Buckle, MaRynn is outfitted by the brand in a cozy look, perfect for the Christmas Classic. (Photo: Business Wire)
FRANKLIN, TN
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

186K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy