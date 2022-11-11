ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prop. 27 is one of the biggest California election flops in decades. Here are the others

By Phillip Reese
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Proposition 27 is poised to go down as one of the least successful ballot propositions in California history, despite nearly $150 million spent in support of it .

The initiative would have allowed licensed tribes and companies to offer online gambling. It faced off against Proposition 26, which would have allowed sports betting at tribal casinos and horse racing tracks. Supporters of the two ballot initiatives spent more than half a billion dollars trying to convince voters to cast ballot for their initiative and against the other.

As of Thursday morning, just 16.7% of ballots were in favor Proposition 27. It lost in every county. (Proposition 26 also flopped but got 30% of votes.) The last time a proposition got so few votes was in 2004, when Proposition 68 — a measure that would have required Native American casinos to pay 25% of proceeds to the government — got only 16.2% of the vote.

Here’s a look at the 10 least successful ballot initiatives of the past 30 years, based on the percentage of ballots cast in favor of them:

Proposition 68 (2004)

Yes: 16.2% | No: 83.8%

What it wanted to do: Tell the governor to negotiate with Native American tribes and make them pay 25% of gaming device proceeds to the government. If the tribes didn’t unanimously accept, 16 non-tribal racetracks and gaming establishments could start operating up to 30,000 slot machines, paying 33% of proceeds to the government.

Proposition 27 (2022)

Yes: 16.7% | No: 83.3% (as of 11/10/22)

What it wanted to do: Legalize online gaming and set regulations on the industry. Impose a 10% tax on sports bets, with those proceeds supporting initiatives to end homelessness and support Native American tribes.

Proposition 185 (1994)

Yes: 19.5% | No: 80.5%

What it wanted to do: Increase gasoline sales taxes by 4% and use the proceeds to fund transportation projects. (Fun fact: Given gas prices at the time, this would have resulted in an increase of about 5 cents to the price of each gallon.)

Proposition 88 (2006)

Yes: 23.3% | No: 76.7%

What it wanted to do: Levy a $50 parcel tax across the state and give the money to K-12 public schools.

Proposition 70 (2004)

Yes: 23.7% | No: 76.3%

What it wanted to do: Require the governor to amend or enter into a renewable, 99-year gaming compact with any Native American tribe that requested it. Require tribes to pay a percentage of net income to the state. The compact would have no limits on the number of machines or types of games.

Proposition 211 (1996)

Yes: 25.6% | No: 74.4%

What it wanted to do: Make it easier to bring class-action lawsuits related to securities fraud.

Proposition 89 (2006)

Yes: 25.7% | No: 74.3%

What it wanted to do: Increase corporate income taxes to establish a public campaign finance program for candidates for state office. Lower campaign contribution limits for anyone who doesn’t participate in the new program.

Proposition 9 (1998)

Yes: 26.6% | No: 73.4%

What it wanted to do: Prohibit private electric companies from making customers pay the costs of transition to nuclear power.

Proposition 186 (1994)

Yes: 26.6% | No: 73.4%

What it wanted to do: Create a “single-payer” health care system in California, funded largely by a tax on residents and businesses.

Proposition 28 (2000)

Yes: 27.8% | No: 72.2%

What it wanted to do: Eliminate the $0.50 per-pack excise tax on tobacco products and eliminate the California Children and Families First Trust Fund that it supported.

Proposition 157 (1992)

Yes: 28.2% | No: 71.8%

What it wanted to do: Eliminate tolls on toll roads owned by the state and leased to a private entity. The tolls would end when the lease ended, or in 35 years, whichever comes first.



Comments / 19

SoUsay
2d ago

I hated seeing the commercials for these propositions. Over snd over again. Glad they’re gone. Voted no on both just because of the commercials alone.

Reply(3)
26
splenderella9
1d ago

So glad it FAILED! It would have created thousands of new gambling addicts, more poverty, and untold stress on society! We dodged a bullet in California - on a scheme just to make a small number of greedy people RICH!

Reply(1)
3
Atascadero resident
1d ago

I received a text message regarding this ballot measure, early on. When I replied that I was not for this and would vote no, the answer was, that maybe as I learned more about it, I’d change my mind. Guess they really knew nothing about me. I research stuff…..constantly. I replied that I would not change my mind, it was bad policy, written poorly and imo, would be defeated.

Reply
3
Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Why California’s electric vehicle proposition built on taxing millionaires failed at the polls

VOTING DOWN PROPOSITION 30 might seem a little off-brand for the California electorate. These are the voters, after all, who showed no qualms just a decade ago about hiking income taxes on top earners and also hit up millionaires in 2004 to pay for mental health services. These are the California majorities who, as recently as June, told pollsters that they were either considering or had already purchased an electric car. Most named air pollution, wildfire and climate change as areas of major personal concern.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Mason, Gonzales discuss uncertainty surrounding congressional balance of power

(Inside California Politics) Los Angeles Times National Political Correspondent Melanie Mason, and Inside Elections Editor & Publisher Nathan Gonzales joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the midterm elections. Mason and Gonzales talk about the uncertainty surrounding who will lead the House of Representatives and the Senate. The two also talk about what […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state's most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state.More than a dozen races in the state remained in play, though only a handful were seen as tight enough to go either way. It takes 218 seats to control the House. Republicans had locked down 211 for far, with Democrats claiming 200.It could take days, or even weeks, to determine who gets the gavel next year.Should Democrats fail to protect their slim...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

STATEWIDE BALLOT PROPOSITION OUTCOMES

November 10, 2022 (Sacramento) – California voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional right to abortion, but soundly defeated legalized sports wagering both on and off tribal lands. They also voted down taxing the rich to bolster wildfire protection, but voted in favor of increasing funding for arts and music education in public schools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Relying on Politics and Deceit over CA’s High Gas Prices

Californians pay the highest income taxes in the nation, have the highest taxes on the wealthy, highest gas taxes and highest gas prices at the pump, highest housing prices, highest energy prices, most regressive taxes hurting the poor… need we keep going? California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest proposal is a new tax on oil suppliers, and will only serve to make gas prices even higher.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts

California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

44K+
Followers
734
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy