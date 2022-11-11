ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Hungry Horse Dam construction to disrupt traffic

MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Reclamation is set to demolish the gantry crane on top of Hungry Horse Dam starting Nov. 14. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the gantry crane currently on the dam is at the end of its service and will be replaced this upcoming spring.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
CBS Sacramento

Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures

NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

Crater Lake National Park closed East Rim Drive for snow

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. -- The National Park Service says tonight Crater Lake National Park's East Rim Drive is closed for expected snow this weekend. Crater Lake National Park (CLNP) office says it closed the East Rim Drive at 2pm today. It is awaiting weekend weather to determine further closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy