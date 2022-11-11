Read full article on original website
Construction Prompts Weekend Closure of I-24 East Ramp to Bell Road in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting a full closure of the I-24 Eastbound ramp to Bell Road in Nashville for construction this weekend. Beginning Saturday, November 12, at 5 a.m. the ramp will be closed so that Bell Construction crews can lay an epoxy overlay...
NBCMontana
Hungry Horse Dam construction to disrupt traffic
MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Reclamation is set to demolish the gantry crane on top of Hungry Horse Dam starting Nov. 14. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the gantry crane currently on the dam is at the end of its service and will be replaced this upcoming spring.
Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures
NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
KDRV
Crater Lake National Park closed East Rim Drive for snow
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. -- The National Park Service says tonight Crater Lake National Park's East Rim Drive is closed for expected snow this weekend. Crater Lake National Park (CLNP) office says it closed the East Rim Drive at 2pm today. It is awaiting weekend weather to determine further closures.
