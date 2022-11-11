Recruit Jaden Rashada flips from Miami to Florida

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Three female rowers from Gainesville commit to Division 1 schools
It's the first time in over 6 years that Gainesville Area Rowing (GAR) had female rowers receive scholarships from Division 1 schools. Three high school seniors got the opportunity to sign their National Letters of Intent today. Lily Spillane signed with Gonzaga University. She has been rowing for fourteen years...
Santa Fe clinches second state title
Santa Fe (Alachua) defeated the Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa) in four sets to claim its second state volleyball championship dominantly Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven. The Raiders (30-2) won 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14 over the Jaguars (22-5). . It marks the first time Santa Fe faced...
Digital Exclusive: City of Ocala starts to release transcripts on fire fee litigation
Shortly after the court entered its Final Judgment against the City of Ocala requiring the city to refund $80 million dollars in fire user fees the courts deemed an illegal tax, the Gazette started asking for the shade minutes from the city. After five months of asking, we’ve received the...
Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after robbing a Publix at gunpoint Saturday night. Gainesville Police officers say Hunter Burton, 23, went into the Butler Plaza Publix on Archer Rd around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. After waiting in the store for over an hour, he walked up to...
Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry
A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
Eastside High School vs. Gainesville High School Replay 11-4-22
Miss the Eastside High School vs. Gainesville High School game on 10/28 or just want to watch it again? We've got you covered.
Florida Missing After Daughter Is Thrown From Moving Car
Detra McGuire and Roshanda(WebSleuths) It is widely believed and heavily suspected that Detra McGuire is no longer alive. Sadly, her story involves that of a missing mother and her murdered child dating all the way back to the year 1988.
A community of modern-day garage bands thrives at a local Gainesville warehouse
The greatest underdog story in Gainesville doesn’t take place on the football field. It takes place at a modest Gainesville storage warehouse — where guitars alone wipe the floor with boxes and knickknacks. Walking the narrow alley of more than 30 storage units at the MiniMaxi Warehouse, the...
Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
Ocala man killed in motorcycle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Orange County. Troopers said a 27-year-old man from Ocala was riding a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Round Lake Road, approaching King Avenue, when he crashed. According to a report, the driver lost control...
National Merit Semifinalists begin breathing a sigh of relief
Eliza Matthias remembers being pulled out of her fourth-period class one day in September; at first, she didn’t know why. The Eastside High School senior started to conspire with her classmates, speculating as to why a select few of them received notes instructing them to go to the office after the school day was over.
Gainesville man arrested for armed robbery of Publix
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hunter Kaleb Burton, 23, was arrested late last night after allegedly demanding money from a Publix cashier while displaying a gun. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded to the Publix at 3930 SW Archer Road at 9:56 p.m. last night following a report of a robbery. Employees at the store told the officer that the man had been in the store for over an hour before approaching a cashier and demanding two cash register trays from him. The man reportedly lifted his shirt to show the cashier his holstered firearm in his waistband.
