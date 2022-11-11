ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruit Jaden Rashada flips from Miami to Florida

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

Four-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada called an audible over social media on Friday morning by agreeing to join Florida, four-plus months after committing to Miami.

The Daily Post-Athenian

