Arizona State

natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race

Update: Republican Kari Lake gained ground on Sunday night in the race for Arizona governor, but Democrat Katie Hobbs still held a 26,000-vote lead. Read the latest here. A pivotal day of vote counting in Arizona on Saturday saw Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs slightly widen her lead over her Republican opponent, though the race was still too close to call.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members

LEUPP, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Finchem asks TV stations to pull an ad saying he ‘helped organize’ the Jan. 6 protest that ended in violence

Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for secretary of state, sent a cease-and-desist letter this week to Arizona television stations demanding that they stop airing an ad from his opponent that accuses him of organizing the Jan. 6 riot.  The ad, paid for by the Arizona Democratic Party and authorized by Finchem’s opponent, former Maricopa County […] The post Finchem asks TV stations to pull an ad saying he ‘helped organize’ the Jan. 6 protest that ended in violence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

