The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO