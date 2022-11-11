Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Winter at The Wharf offers lots of holiday celebrations
Opening of ice skating rink marks the beginning of the season. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Holidays are brighter at The Wharf in Orange Beach and festivities kick off on Nov. 11 with the opening of the ice-skating rink. “Winter at The Wharf is bringing the festive...
Night three of Gulf Coast Challenge fun downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was another lively night in the Port City, filled with live music, great weather, and smiles all around. This is the third night of events for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and some haven’t missed a beat. “I’ve been here every night, party!” said Rita...
Gingham Tree Festival celebrates golden anniversary in Lucedale, over 300 vendors Saturday
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Gingham Tree Arts & Crafts Festival will celebrate 50 years on Saturday, Nov. 12 with 306 vendors registered to participate. The Lucedale Fine Arts Club will continue to offer free admission and parking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the George County Fairgrounds on Old Highway 63 South. Free […]
Thanksgiving Meal Magic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One important part of celebrating the holiday season is enjoying delicious meals with friends and family. It should not be about the challenges of rising food costs. Culinary expert, foodie and social media influencer Chef Kasim Hardaway joined us on Studio10 with his secrets for creating that awesome holiday meal on a budget.
Mix 99.9 ‘flips the switch’ to Christmas music
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It might not be December, but its Christmas time all the time on one radio station in Mobile. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon was on hand Friday for Mix 99.9′s “Flipping the Switch,” kicking off a time-honored tradition of playing round-the-clock Christmas music. The...
OWA Parks & Resort making big plans for Christmas season
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA Parks and Resorts is gearing up for the Christmas season we events all season long and starting with a Tree Lighting Ceremony. Kick off the holiday season at the Sixth annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 19. Enjoy a snowy Tree Lighting ceremony with Christmas music playing through the streets of Downtown.
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
Linda Koniar of Foley is Main Street Alabama’s Main Street Hero
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Longtime Foley volunteer Linda Koniar received the Main Street Alabama Hero Award at the Foley Main Street’s winter volunteer appreciation reception at the Copper Kettle Cottage. Main Street Alabama Assistant State Coordinator Tricia Black. The Main Street Hero award recognizes one community...
Signature Salads with Salad Station
The folks from Salad Station in Mobile, AL stopped by Studio 10 to show us some of their fresh signature salads!. “With the seasons starting to change and chilly winter weather on the horizon, Salad Station – a fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is happy to announce that they have introduced their new Q4 signature salads as well as a delicious Pomegranate Lemonade to put customers in the spirit for a joyful holiday season! Customers can now enjoy a delicious Buffalo Chicken Salad just in time for football season as well as a new Harvest Salad featuring the brands Gourmet Chicken Salad.”
Gulf Coast gets ready for Veterans Day Events on Friday
Mobile, Ala. – (WKRG) – A year’s worth of planning comes to an end on Friday when the Veterans Day events take place. Steve Carey, the head of the Veterans Day Committee joins us on the Red Couch to talk about the activities planned for this year’s Veterans Day. Read the full interview below or […]
Play at the Beach in Gulf Shores
Have you been daydreaming about sugar-white sand and sparkling blue water? Does the thought of perfect weather and endless relaxation appeal to you? It’s time for your next trip to the beaches in Gulf Shores! Pristine, unspoiled, and still relatively undiscovered by the masses, our Gulf Shores, Alabama beaches are some of the most beautiful beaches in the country; once you visit, we think you’ll agree. Are you ready for your next trip to paradise? Read on to learn what sets these gorgeous stretches of shoreline apart from all the rest!
Nutcracker coming to Orange Beach Performing Arts Center
Friday show at 7 p.m., Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will present the Nutcracker on Dec. 2-3 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center and presented by the Coastal Ballet Company. The classical Christmas ballet will be performed at 6...
Baldwin County’s beach towns on pace for record tourism year, tourism office says
Last week, when Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism (GSOBT) released its mid-year tourism numbers for the beach towns of Baldwin County, the report was a welcome one. As of the end of August, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan are on pace to have a record year in tourism revenue.
Pumpkin No Bake Cheesecake with Greer’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the new WKRG Kitchen where Lucy Greer will be showing him how to make pumpkin no bake cheesecake just in time for Thanksgiving!. Find more great Cooking with John HERE!. The recipe and instructions...
Faith Time: Carrying the faith to the next generation
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith and joining us this morning is University of Mobile President Dr. Lonnie Burnett. We wanted to talk about religious culture shifting, it’s important to young people as it is to their parents and grandparents, but is it? What trends are you […]
Cooler temperatures for the up coming week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,. I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. It was a chilly start to your morning, as overnight lows dropped down to the lower-to-mid 30s. However, breezy northerly winds had us feeling like the mid-20s! Heading into this afternoon, sunshine will emerge, but daytime highs will only warm up into the mid-to-upper 50s.
Ann St. closure in Mobile begins Monday Nov 14
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Monday morning, November 14th, Ann Street between Springhill Ave. and Old Shell Rd. will be closed for road improvements and resurfacing. This will last until Friday November 18th and each day the hours will be limited from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The detour...
Residents want City of Mobile to trap and eliminate growing coyote population
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coyote encounters have been an ongoing issue for a couple of years here in Mobile. Jacob Blasius lives on Evelyn Drive near Gate 1 of the University of Mobile and says the problem has only gotten worse. “The coyotes were using my yard -- crossing my...
Perch Creek Preserve work set to begin
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will consider awarding a nearly half-million-dollar contract that would signal the start of the Perch Creek Preserve project. “This project is the first step in preparing to transform the site into part of the Perch Creek Preserve, which will...
Blue Angels thrill and delight on perfect day
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The weather was perfect and the crowd enthusiastic Friday as the Blue Angels celebrated Veterans Day with their patented, death defying acrobatics. The Angels will perform again Saturday, their last show of the season. This was the squad’s first show at their home base, Naval Air Station Pensacola, since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme: 100 years of carrier aviation.
