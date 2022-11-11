Today is Election Day – it is once again the most important election of our time. No matter what happens, half of the country is facing a dystopian future. As annoying as all those ads were, they had a life of their own. What are we going to do now? We no longer have to stop and think whether it is appropriate for a future homeowner to worry about the consequences of the potential capital gain tax he may have to pay if he makes a profit over his allowance 30 years down the road. When I bought my first house, that’s what kept me up at night! No longer will we be reminded that Maggie Hassan was responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs and anything bad that happened after.

5 DAYS AGO