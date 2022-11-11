ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ November 10

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 10, 2022, focuses on Veteran’s Day Reminder; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Fall Athletics; Native American Heritage Month; DPH and AAP Prevention Letter; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Welcome...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: All-Weather Accessibility on the Reformatory Branch Trail?

Experience and expert research tell us a paved path is not usable in all weather and, when busy, is also less safe for slower users. How sad it would be to forcibly take land from Bedford residents, to ruin a local business and destroy a vanishing town asset—a relatively flat path through shaded woods, healthy for people and the planet, gentle enough for the very young, fragile seniors and the infirm and still welcoming to runners and most wheeled vehicles—only to find out what we already know:
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Special Town Meeting is Almost Here

The time for the highly anticipated Special Town Meeting is near. A jam-pack audience of Bedford registered voters is expected to fill the seats at this 10-article session that begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Usually, Town Meetings are held in the Bedford High School auditorium, but with...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Saying Goodbye to Old Friends

Today is Election Day – it is once again the most important election of our time. No matter what happens, half of the country is facing a dystopian future. As annoying as all those ads were, they had a life of their own. What are we going to do now? We no longer have to stop and think whether it is appropriate for a future homeowner to worry about the consequences of the potential capital gain tax he may have to pay if he makes a profit over his allowance 30 years down the road. When I bought my first house, that’s what kept me up at night! No longer will we be reminded that Maggie Hassan was responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs and anything bad that happened after.
The Bedford Citizen

Fall is Showtime for High School Marching Band

Here’s a pleasant benefit to the extended home football season at Bedford High School: an additional halftime performance by the Bedford High School marching band. And unlike the outcome of the game on Sabourin Field, spectators know in advance that the band will be a winner that day. Fall...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension

Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension and urges voters to vote Yes on Article 10 at Special Town Meeting. Though we fully understand that there are real trade-offs to consider, we believe that the benefits to a livable future are worth the potential costs, especially given where we are in the current dire trajectory of the climate crisis.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Some BHS Seniors Voting for the First Time

Election day is here and for some Bedford High School seniors, it is their first opportunity to vote. A student reporter sent a voluntary Google form to members of the senior class, and 75 percent of those who responded said they would be voting. (The vast majority of the BHS senior class is still 17.)
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Moderator’s Message for Special Town Meeting, November 2022 (Part 2)

There are several procedural topics to keep in mind as we all prepare for Special Town Meeting on Nov. 14. Our open town meetings are our legislative process. Registered voters act on our bylaws, appropriate funds and consider general town business. Our meeting procedures rest on a variety of state laws, the Bedford Charter and Bylaws, a reference guide called Town Meeting Time, and our practices at previous Town Meetings. Many details about the rules and how Town Meeting works are available on the Town’s website.
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Louis J. Ennis

Louis J. Ennis, 93, of Bedford, MA, passed away on Nov. 6, 2022. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He was employed by Brandeis University for 30 years and as a professor at Northeastern University for more than 10 years. Lou was regularly involved in Town of Bedford functions...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Charles F. Harrington, Jr.

Charles F. Harrington, Jr., 96, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 at Rivercrest in Concord, MA. Charles (known affectionately as “Charlie”) was born in Worcester, MA. He was the oldest of five children. Charles has been a resident of Worcester, Hartford, Bedford, Chelmsford, and Concord. A memorial service...
CONCORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
