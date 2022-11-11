Read full article on original website
Unique Ceremony, Lineup of Speakers Highlight Veterans Day
The special status of Veterans Day as a Bedford community event is manifested each year by a unique ceremony. Attendees line up to pay tribute to a relative or friend, living or deceased, who served. Then each speaker places a small U.S. flag into a wreath. More than 30 people,...
Superintendent’s Update ~ November 10
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 10, 2022, focuses on Veteran’s Day Reminder; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Fall Athletics; Native American Heritage Month; DPH and AAP Prevention Letter; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Welcome...
Bedford Lawyer Honored for Dedication to Pro Bono Services
“There’s an element of public service that you learn in law school. And ethical rules say you should spend time each year ensuring access to justice. It’s inherent in what we do,” Attorney Rebecca M. Lecaroz of Bedford reflected. “For me,” she continued, “having seen the effects...
Holiday Artisans Fair Adds a New Dimension to Bedford’s Annual Tree Lighting
~Submitted by Housing and Economic Director Jeffrey M. King. A Holiday Artisans Fair, sponsored by the Bedford Cultural District and the Gallery Committee @ First Parish in Bedford, will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 inside the historic meeting house on Bedford Common. First Parish...
Letter to the Editor: All-Weather Accessibility on the Reformatory Branch Trail?
Experience and expert research tell us a paved path is not usable in all weather and, when busy, is also less safe for slower users. How sad it would be to forcibly take land from Bedford residents, to ruin a local business and destroy a vanishing town asset—a relatively flat path through shaded woods, healthy for people and the planet, gentle enough for the very young, fragile seniors and the infirm and still welcoming to runners and most wheeled vehicles—only to find out what we already know:
Letter to the Editor: The League of Women Voters of Bedford Supports Article 10.
~Submitted by Lora Goldenberg for the League of Women Voters. The League of Women Voters of Bedford supports article 10, the acquisition of easements in order to pave the Reformatory Branch section of the Minuteman Bikeway. As an organization, the League only takes action on issues on which it has...
Letter to the Editor: Protect Conservation Land from Being Paved
Last week at the Conservation Commission meeting, Bedford residents learned something shocking about the plan to extend the Minuteman Bikeway (MMB) across the Reformatory Branch Trail (RBT). Elmbrook and Dellovo Conservation Lands run across parts of the RBT that would be paved. Bedford families sold or donated these lands to...
Special Town Meeting is Almost Here
The time for the highly anticipated Special Town Meeting is near. A jam-pack audience of Bedford registered voters is expected to fill the seats at this 10-article session that begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Usually, Town Meetings are held in the Bedford High School auditorium, but with...
Saying Goodbye to Old Friends
Today is Election Day – it is once again the most important election of our time. No matter what happens, half of the country is facing a dystopian future. As annoying as all those ads were, they had a life of their own. What are we going to do now? We no longer have to stop and think whether it is appropriate for a future homeowner to worry about the consequences of the potential capital gain tax he may have to pay if he makes a profit over his allowance 30 years down the road. When I bought my first house, that’s what kept me up at night! No longer will we be reminded that Maggie Hassan was responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs and anything bad that happened after.
Fall is Showtime for High School Marching Band
Here’s a pleasant benefit to the extended home football season at Bedford High School: an additional halftime performance by the Bedford High School marching band. And unlike the outcome of the game on Sabourin Field, spectators know in advance that the band will be a winner that day. Fall...
Letter to the Editor: Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension
Bedford Mothers Out Front supports the Minuteman Bikeway Extension and urges voters to vote Yes on Article 10 at Special Town Meeting. Though we fully understand that there are real trade-offs to consider, we believe that the benefits to a livable future are worth the potential costs, especially given where we are in the current dire trajectory of the climate crisis.
Letter to the Editor: Environmental Justice Committee of First Parish Bedford, Supports Bikeway Extension
~ Submitted by Corinne Doud, Chair Environmental Justice Committee of First Parish Bedford. Note: The views expressed here belong to the members of the Environmental Justice Committee of First Parish in Bedford, and do not reflect the views of the entire congregation. The Environmental Justice Committee of the First Parish...
Some BHS Seniors Voting for the First Time
Election day is here and for some Bedford High School seniors, it is their first opportunity to vote. A student reporter sent a voluntary Google form to members of the senior class, and 75 percent of those who responded said they would be voting. (The vast majority of the BHS senior class is still 17.)
Moderator’s Message for Special Town Meeting, November 2022 (Part 2)
There are several procedural topics to keep in mind as we all prepare for Special Town Meeting on Nov. 14. Our open town meetings are our legislative process. Registered voters act on our bylaws, appropriate funds and consider general town business. Our meeting procedures rest on a variety of state laws, the Bedford Charter and Bylaws, a reference guide called Town Meeting Time, and our practices at previous Town Meetings. Many details about the rules and how Town Meeting works are available on the Town’s website.
School Committee to Seek Community’s Views on Later Start Times for Teens
Members of the Bedford School Committee on Tuesday listened to the unanimous Board of Health recommendation for a later start to the day in middle and high school, and agreed to seek reaction from the town. “We need to engage in a broad conversation with the community and put together...
An Obituary: Louis J. Ennis
Louis J. Ennis, 93, of Bedford, MA, passed away on Nov. 6, 2022. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He was employed by Brandeis University for 30 years and as a professor at Northeastern University for more than 10 years. Lou was regularly involved in Town of Bedford functions...
Letter to the Editor: Benefits to Extending the Minuteman Bikeway
I support the Minuteman Extension because I want it to be safer to get around town without a car. The project makes Bedford more connected, accessible, inclusive, and responsible. Folks interested in learning more should watch the video. Key benefits are summarized below. SAFE. Improves crossings at Railroad Ave., Hartwell...
Letter to the Editor: An Appeal to Safety and Accessibility in favor of Article 10
At the cost of adding to the gallons of (virtual) ink that have been spent on this topic, I am writing to give some of my reasons to support Article 10 at the upcoming Town Meeting. My family loves the fact that Bedford is small enough to make bikes a...
Letter to the Editor: Previous Investments of Money and Local Effort will be Lost if RBT Improvements Are Rejected
I have heard a common refrain from many people against the Reformatory Branch Trail plans, suggesting the town has higher priorities than the Minuteman Extension project. Why don’t we do sidewalks on Concord Road first? What about fixing the sidewalks on Great Road?. The town needs a lot more...
An Obituary: Charles F. Harrington, Jr.
Charles F. Harrington, Jr., 96, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 at Rivercrest in Concord, MA. Charles (known affectionately as “Charlie”) was born in Worcester, MA. He was the oldest of five children. Charles has been a resident of Worcester, Hartford, Bedford, Chelmsford, and Concord. A memorial service...
