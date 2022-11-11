Read full article on original website
Complex
Offset, Drake, Gucci Mane, Kanye West, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff
Takeoff, one-third of the Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, and members of the hip-hop community have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the Atlanta rapper. According to TMZ’s report, local police in Houston, Texas were notified of a shooting “shortly after 2:30 a.m.” at...
Rapper Lil Baby Says This Spot Has The Best Wings In Atlanta & Here’s What Locals Think
It's no secret that Atlanta's growing food scene has hidden gems ready to serve a variety of cuisine to hungry locals and visitors. The Big Peach is also visited by various celebrities during the year due to the city's booming film and music industry. Over the years, stars have been frequenting various hangouts around town to satiate their appetite.
TMZ.com
Takeoff Memorial Service Gets Emotional as Offset, Quavo and Drake Speak Out
Takeoff's memorial service in Atlanta just ended, and his sendoff was marked by several emotional moments ... especially speeches from his Migos family and Drake. The service started shortly after noon, and lasted several hours Friday from State Farm Arena ... which was packed with mourning fans, as well as the celebs who worked with Takeoff and loved him.
Takeoff Funeral Photos: Thousands Mourn Slain Migos Rapper at Memorial
The Celebration of Life for Takeoff was hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 11, 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed
A week after his death, details have been released about Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral. According to Atlanta radio station V-103, the funeral will be held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue is where the Atlanta Hawks basketball team plays their home games. It...
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
hotnewhiphop.com
Justin Bieber To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral: Report
Justin Bieber will reportedly be performing at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday. Justin Bieber is expected to perform at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to a new report from TMZ. Bieber previously collaborated with Migos for the Culture III track, “What You See.” Migos are also featured on his own song, “Looking for You.”
Celebration of life service for rapper Takeoff happening today at State Farm Arena
Fans will gather to remember rapper Takeoff, a member of Atlanta rap group Migos, during a celebration of life service Friday. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died last week after he was shot outside a Houston bowling alley. No arrests have been made in his death. [DOWNLOAD:...
The FADER
Takeoff’s family announce “Celebration of Life” for November 11
Takeoff's funeral arrangements have been made public one week after the rapper was shot and killed. The event will be held on Friday, November 11 at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta with New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III officiating the service and providing the eulogy for the late Migos star.
Takeoff Mourned During Massive Funeral Held at Atlanta Arena: Details
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A fitting send-off. Migos rapper Takeoff was honored with an elaborate funeral 10 days after his death. The “Bad and Boujee” artist — who was shot and killed at age 28 during a shooting in Houston on November 1 — was remembered at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which has a capacity of […]
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
At Takeoff's Atlanta memorial, Offset says his cousin 'changed the culture of music'
Quavo, Offset and Drake were among thousands who showed up in Atlanta Friday to remember Migos rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot earlier this month.
Migos member TakeOff to be remembered at Atlanta arena
ATLANTA — Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper's life and music. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a downtown Houston bowling alley.
Inside the superstar affair for the funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos.
How to attend Takeoff’s funeral
Fans will be able to attend a celebration honoring Takeoff at noon Friday at State Farm Arena, according to a press rele...
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After Migos Rapper's Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate at the age of 28. Though Offset, 30, has not released a statement following...
