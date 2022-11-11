Read full article on original website
How Summer Lee’s historic congressional win in western Pa. reverberates beyond politics
PITTSBURGH — Summer Lee’s historic victory in Tuesday’s midterm election secured her a place in history as Pennsylvania’s first Black congresswoman, but experts and organizers say her win speaks to a broader movement that is focused on representation and beliefs rather than solely electability. “I think...
Powerball $59 million jackpot (11/14/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball drawing from Saturday night. So tonight, Monday, Nov. 14 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
This Pennsylvania city is the absolute second best to be a sports fan in | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. GOP’s terrible election is forcing a reckoning in the state party
PHILADELPHIA — Republicans had a lousy night nationwide Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, it was an unmitigated disaster. Within the state Republican Party, some insiders are already maneuvering for change. Ted Christian, a former Trump adviser in the state, and Andy Reilly, the Pennsylvania GOP national committeeman, are both making moves toward potentially replacing the state party chairman, Lawrence Tabas, according to three Republicans familiar with the conversations, who asked for anonymity to disclose private talks.
Building blocks of love | PennLive letters
A recent letter-writer asked where the helping hands for children will come from (“Abortion opponents should care for kids after they’re born,” Oct. 25). People across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania not only stand beside pregnant women, but assist them throughout their pregnancy journeys and beyond. These caring, compassionate individuals offer everything from mentoring to maternity clothes, from diapers to day care referrals.
Doug Mastriano concedes Pa. governor’s race in statement
State Sen. Doug Mastriano has formally conceded his defeat to Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I look to the challenges ahead,” Mastriano wrote in a statement released Sunday evening. “Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well.”
Pennsylvania No. 2 state most stressed out by the news: study
If you have eye twitches, heart palpitations, and headaches, you may be suffering from a news overload. This is, apparently, especially true in Pennsylvania, which a study found was one of the top states most stressed out by the news.
Heating costs; Santa’s schedule; governor’s race: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 48; Low: 29. Partly cloudy. Heating costs: People in the Harrisburg area – and across the nation – are facing an uncertain winter because of what is expected to be a sustained high in heating prices. Governor’s race: Sen. Doug Mastriano has conceded his defeat to Attorney...
The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
High prices, volatile markets make for uncertain heating season across central Pa.
It starts with far-away problems – COVID-19 lockdowns, Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, low investment by oil and gas companies – but eventually, broad upsets in energy markets come home to roost. “I just about passed out,” Wendy Sweigert said of her recent $589 bill for 100...
Shapiro vows to be ‘a governor for all,’ claims ‘mandate’ to unite Pennsylvanians
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said he has “a mandate and a responsibility” to bring people together as he previewed how his administration will take shape during a radio tour Friday. “I’ll be a governor for all 13 million Pennsylvanians, whether you voted for me or not,” Shapiro said on...
Saturday’s Penn State-Rutgers kick time in Piscataway announced
Penn State and Rutgers will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Pa. state police troopers hospitalized after highway crash: report
Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer while they were on the scene of another collision on I-80 in Luzerne County, according to WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Nov. 12 on the...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CV hosts Manheim Township in a 2022 D3 quarterfinal football playoff game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Nov. 10-12
The second week of the high school football postseason in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Nov. 10-12, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
Student hit by car while trying to board central Pa. school bus has died, district says
An 11th grade girl hit by a car last month while trying to board her York County school bus died Thursday, district officials said. Arianna Landis, a student at Northeastern High School, was hit by an oncoming car around 7 a.m. Oct. 26 on the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township, police said.
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after shooting killed 26
NEWTOWN, Ct. — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from the school. It...
Wilson at Harrisburg playoff football live stream: Watch here
After 10 weeks of hard-fought regular season action, playoff football is returning to Severance Field. On Friday, the Cougars open up their District 3 6A playoff run with a rematch of the 2021 district title game, as Harrisburg looks to once again top the Wilson Bulldogs.
