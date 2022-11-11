ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Pa. GOP’s terrible election is forcing a reckoning in the state party

PHILADELPHIA — Republicans had a lousy night nationwide Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, it was an unmitigated disaster. Within the state Republican Party, some insiders are already maneuvering for change. Ted Christian, a former Trump adviser in the state, and Andy Reilly, the Pennsylvania GOP national committeeman, are both making moves toward potentially replacing the state party chairman, Lawrence Tabas, according to three Republicans familiar with the conversations, who asked for anonymity to disclose private talks.
Building blocks of love | PennLive letters

A recent letter-writer asked where the helping hands for children will come from (“Abortion opponents should care for kids after they’re born,” Oct. 25). People across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania not only stand beside pregnant women, but assist them throughout their pregnancy journeys and beyond. These caring, compassionate individuals offer everything from mentoring to maternity clothes, from diapers to day care referrals.
Doug Mastriano concedes Pa. governor’s race in statement

State Sen. Doug Mastriano has formally conceded his defeat to Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I look to the challenges ahead,” Mastriano wrote in a statement released Sunday evening. “Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well.”
The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion

Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
Pa. state police troopers hospitalized after highway crash: report

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer while they were on the scene of another collision on I-80 in Luzerne County, according to WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Nov. 12 on the...
