CBS Denver

Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season

Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.  
Thrillist

Pop-Tarts Has a Fan-Favorite Flavor and $15K for You This Holiday Season

Pop-Tarts is gearing up to make everyone's holidays extra special. The company will be re-launching its Gingerbread Pop-Tarts just in time for the holiday season. The last time the flavor was available was back in 2012. The new edition of the flavor will feature snow-white frosting and printed designs. Pop-Tarts...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bring Me The News

Mall of America reveals 2022 Black Friday plans

The Mall of America has announced its 2022 Black Friday plans, which includes the return of its "mystery scratch-off tickets." On Nov. 25, the megamall will reopen its doors at 7 a.m. after closing on Thanksgiving Day for the seventh-straight year. It will replicate the same hours as last year, staying open until 9 p.m.
thespruce.com

When Is the Right Time to Start Decorating for Christmas?

Now that Halloween is behind us, a debate is brewing: how soon is too soon to start decorating for Christmas? If Mariah Carey is to be believed, the answer is at the stroke of midnight on November 1st—but according to our experts, it's not that straightforward or simple. We...
The Daily South

Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season

It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Breakfast with Santa!

The annual Breakfast with Santa is coming up soon! Be sure to call and book your tickets while they're still available!. There will be FREE parking for breakfast-goers! There will be Festival of Trees ticket giveaways as well. Call today to reserve your spot! (413) 263-2009.
Parade

25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season

Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Recycled Crafts

Holiday Memory Countdown Box

This amazing Holiday Box from Tara reminds me a Memory Dex but she created her own custom box “holder” with rolls of pattern paper to hold each small scrapbook card. The cards are numbered 1-25 for a each day of the month until Christmas and decorated front and back with products from Simple Stories. You can add photos and journaling to each card to create a wonderful keepsake.
macaronikid.com

Holiday Fun: A Guide to Christmas Events in Temecula

‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. Do you love to decorate your home with extravagant lights or festive inflatables? Then you should enter the 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. The deadline to enter is December 11th. A map of all of the homes will be published online for residents to enjoy.
SPY

The 22 Best Christmas Stocking Holders for Decking Out Your Mantel This Holiday

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Just because you have a Christmas to-do list as long as your arm doesn’t mean there aren’t small jobs that will get forgotten during the run-up to the big holiday. Whether it’s defrosting the ham, baking cookies for your Christmas Eve visitors or hanging Christmas lights from the gutter, the holidays are full of instances where things don’t get done. Another simple job that can often end up more complicated than you want is hanging your Christmas stockings. This is where the...

