Americans embraced mobile banking as their main account access more than any other method from 2017 to 2021, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s 2021 report on unbanked and underbanked households. Even so, a new NerdWallet survey found that many people are hesitant to use mobile banking because of security concerns. More than 2 in 5 (42%) banking customers who don’t use mobile banking apps say they don’t trust the security of them as the reason. ...

22 MINUTES AGO