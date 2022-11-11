Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And Thoughts On The Safe-T ActJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
WGNtv.com
Coldest morning in 7 months across the Chicago area
Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp this Sunday morning of 29 degrees. This is the first time the thermometer at that location has dropped below 30 degrees since last April 17. There were widespread readings in the 20s across NE Illinois and NW Indiana this morning – lowest were along and west of the Fox River Valley a 21 degree low was recorded at Sterling/Rock Falls and 22 degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove.
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob
Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks, but he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay them back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
WGNtv.com
Much below normal temperatures to be centered Chicago next weekend
Temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday will begin a slow trend toward even colder temperatures. The forecast high of 30 degrees on Friday would be the first time the high temp would not get above freezing this fall at Chicago’s official weather observation site at O’Hare Airport. Low temperatures in the teens are expected for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Normal high temperatures are in the upper 40s during mid November in Chicago while normal lows are in the mid 30s.
As Lake Mead water levels drop, how many bodies are connected to Chicago mob?
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Well, what the Chicago Outfit may have intended to stay in a Vegas lake has now begun floating to the surface
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues; first snow accumulation possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for the entire week in the Chicago area. Sunday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 21 degrees. Expect Monday to be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 42 degrees. The rest of the week will be in the 30s until temperatures drop Friday and Saturday. Tuesday brings a chance of a mix of rain and snow and possibly the first snow accumulation of the season.
Chicago First Alert Weather: From summer to winter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold has arrived!And according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, it'll stick around for a while.Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 28.Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. High 37.Extended forecast: Cold all next week. A chance for light accumulating snow on Tuesday, followed by even colder air by Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters fight 'heavy fire load' in apartment due to 'hoarder condition'
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters said there was a "heavy fire load" in an apartment fire on Saturday due to the resident's "hoarder condition." The fire was inside a fourth floor apartment at 917 Eastwood in Uptown. The Chicago fire department said that someone from a nearby apartment was suffering from...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store
CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
Saint Ignatius College Prep Hockey Team Involved in Indiana Bus Crash, Injuries Reported
Members of Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep's hockey team have been taken to hospitals following a school bus crash in northern Indiana, according to a team coach. The collision was reported Saturday evening at Center Street and U.S. 30 in Warsaw, Indiana. Saint Ignatius College Prep's Wolfpack Junior Varsity hockey...
Chicago mob's 'Hall of Shame' displayed at Las Vegas Mob Museum
The largest chunk of the actual Chicago wall from the St. Valentine's Day Massacre is a centerpiece of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, where the I-Team was escorted on a behind the scenes tour.
austintalks.org
Blues legend Larry Taylor’s quest to revive the blues on Chicago’s West Side
As longtime blues musician Larry Taylor finished performing one of his many shows, he told the audience, “Now that’s all music is all about. It’s all about actually bringing people together. It’s always been. “When you gather people together, what is that?” he said to the...
As Days Grow Shorter, Here's When Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Take Place
Sunlight lovers, you may want to look away, because not only are we about to experience an abrupt end to our above-average temperatures in the Chicago area, but we’re about to pass a significant milestone in the amount of daylight that the region receives per day. According to the...
Man robbed, beaten for cigarettes while on CTA Red Line: Police
According to Chicago police, the man was on a Red Line train about 1:40 a.m., just south of the Roosevelt stop, when four to six men approached him and requested cigarettes. After the man denied having any cigarettes, the group began to beat him.
Hottest New Woman in Country Music Just Announced Show in Illinois
The Midwest will be the epicenter of the country music universe in 2023 with a lineup of concerts coming to our area that continues to grow. Already announced for Summer 2023 is the George Strait stadium tour that will stop in Milwaukee on June 3, Thomas Rhett is playing Chicago on July 28, Taylor Swift (who you may or may not consider country) is playing a couple of shows in Chicago at Soldier Field, and we've got a show at BMO with Old Dominion in February.
WATCH: Flight attendant hurt, 2 others hospitalized after fight breaks out on flight headed to Chicago
Three people were taken to the hospital after an incident onboard a United flight that landed at O’Hare this morning. A United spokesman said, after a flight from San Francisco to Chicago, a disruptive customer was removed by law enforcement.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to giant quesadillas and donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Machetes Big Quesadillas. Consisting of multiple locations, they are known for serving 20-inch quesadillas, tacos, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Somethin’ Sweet, which also has multiple locations. They are known for serving old fashioned donuts, apple crisps, and bacon maple long johns.
fox32chicago.com
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
