Chronicle
After driving Champions Classic comeback, Duke men's basketball's youth apparent in loss to Kansas
INDIANAPOLIS—It was a battle that Duke could have won. The Blue Devils’ first premier win slipped out of their grasp as the youthful makeup of this year’s team showed its true colors. In the 2022 edition of the Champions Classic, No. 7 Duke’s first minutes on the...
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Kansas
INDIANAPOLIS—After a delayed start and a sluggish opening few minutes, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils cut into the sixth-ranked Jayhawks’ early lead before halftime at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With 20 minutes to play in this Champions Classic matchup, Duke trails 33-29. Battle of the Champions. In their fourth meeting in...
Chronicle
CRASHED OUT: Duke men's basketball stunned by Kansas in final minutes at Champions Classic
INDIANAPOLIS—For a time, it seemed as if Duke had the finish line in sight. But anything can happen in the Champions Classic, and the Jayhawks came around the final turn in first place Tuesday night. No. 7 Duke fell in a late-night clash to No. 6 Kansas at Gainbridge...
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Basketball season begins, football keeps winning in ACC play
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here is our recap for the week of Nov. 7-Nov. 13. Football. One week after realizing their...
Chronicle
Duke cross country teams place fifth, Maatoug, Kinne qualify for nationals at Southeast Regional Championship
In cross country, endurance is the name of the game. It may not be a marathon, but it’s certainly not a sprint for Duke, a team that is just meters away from their goal of eventually earning national eligibility. On Friday, Duke cross country met with 32 other teams...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Jaylen Blakes' defensive talents can help Duke men's basketball slow Kansas sharpshooter Gradey Dick
Duke faces its toughest test yet in Indianapolis Tuesday as it takes on reigning national champion Kansas. The Blue Zone is here with a player that can make the difference for each side:. Duke: Jaylen Blakes. In Friday’s contest, USC Upstate brought physicality and effort at the tip against Duke,...
Chronicle
Three points: Duke men's basketball must remain strong defensively against Kansas
Tuesday night marks Duke's biggest test thus far, as it faces 2022 national champions Kansas in Indianapolis for the State Farm Champions Classic. Before the game, the Blue Zone analyzes three key points for the Blue Devils to shine:. Get big. Duke’s most notable advantage against Kansas comes in the...
Chronicle
Extra point: Defensive recovery key in Duke football's win against Virginia Tech
Duke bounced back after a slow start against Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon to move to 7-3 and 4-2 in the ACC. The Blue Zone is here with three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead after the win:. Three key takeaways. 1. Recovering from a slow opening. The first...
Chronicle
Duke women's soccer adjusts on the fly to overcome Radford's unique defensive scheme in NCAA tournament first round
One of the main priorities of defenses taking on the Blue Devils should be to shut down “two of the best forwards in the United States,” as Radford head coach Ben Sohrabi described Duke forwards freshman Kat Rader and sophomore Michelle Cooper. In their first-round NCAA tournament contest...
Chronicle
Durham City Council approves downtown social district, will allow alcohol in to-go containers
In late October, Durham City Council voted unanimously to approve the creation of a downtown social district, allowing people to drink outdoors. The ordinance allows people to take their alcoholic drinks to-go in specially approved, labeled plastic cups. The new social district boundaries include almost all of Downtown Durham, starting...
