lakesarearadio.net
Faith Hamm wins Section 8A Swimmer of the Year; Lakers Qualify For Four Events at State Swim and Dive Meet
WARROAD, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Girls Swim and Dive Team finished third overall at the Section 8A Meet in Warroad on Saturday, but will be sending five Lakers down to the state tournament at the U of M to compete individually. Faith Hamm, who was named the...
Gophers Rout Northwestern, Johnnies Win Fourth Straight Title
The University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams won big on Saturday. The CSB and SJU basketball and hockey teams also end the weekend on a high note. The St. Cloud State basketball teams notched their first wins of the season, the SCSU men's hockey team rallied to earn the weekend split, and the St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks both came out on top, while the SCSU women's hockey team was swept up by UMD. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will head to Buffalo, the Timberwolves will face off against Cleveland, the Wild will host San Jose, and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to build an early-season win streak.
University of North Dakota defeats South Dakota with three straight touchdown passes
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw three straight touchdown passes to propel North Dakota to a 28-19 win over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Saturday. Shuster hit Bo Belquist from two yards out with 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Fighting Hawks the lead, 14-13, at […]
lakesarearadio.net
Grace Gunderson Named To All-State Tournament Team; Five Lakers Named All-Conference
(KDLM) – Detroit Lakes junior Grace Gunderson was named to the Class AAA All-State Tournament team following the Lakers’ fifth-place finish at state on Saturday. Gunderson finished the tournament with 40 kills, 36 digs, six blocks, two aces, and two assists in the three state matches. Gunderson was...
battlelakereview.com
Bulldog Gridmen Lose To Cowboys, Section 6A Runners-Up
Otter Tail Central lost the Section 6A Championship Game Friday evening to Breckenridge. OTC turned the ball over 4 times in the game. Breckenridge took an early lead 6-0 and made it 14-0 at halftime. In the second half OTC turned the ball over and the Cowboys scored to make it 21-0. OTC got on the board when Jack Mekalson connected with Mason Dalluge for the Bulldogs only score of the game. The final score was 34-6. OTC ended the year with a 7-4 record.
wyo4news.com
Cowgirls cold shooting leads to a loss at North Dakota
November 11, 2022 — North Dakota closed the final 5:07 of the game on a 15-2 run as the Wyoming Cowgirls opened the 2022-23 season with a 67-55 loss Friday afternoon on the road. The Cowgirls trail the entire game until finally taking their first lead, 53-52, on a...
lakesarearadio.net
Laker Volleyball Sweeps Mahtomedi For Fifth Place Finish At State
ST. PAUL, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes volleyball ended their season with a three-set sweep of the Mahtomedi Zephyrs in the Class AAA State Consolation Championship game at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday morning. “These senior girls are amazing.” said coach Lynnsey after the game. “To come out...
lakesarearadio.net
Lynnsey Machakaire Named Section 8AAA Volleyball Coach of the Year
(KDLM) – Laker Volleyball head coach Lynnsey Machakaire has been named the Section 8AAA Coach of the Year. Under Machakaire, the Lakers won 18 regular season matches and earned the top seed in the Section 8AAA playoffs, and made the State Tournament for the first time in program history. The Lakers won 23 consecutive sets to start the season and were a perfect 9-0 at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse this season.
voiceofalexandria.com
Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota saw heavy snow on Thursday
(Undated)--Parts of Minnesota and North Dakota saw some heavy snow on Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 for a time yesterday. State officials also warned drivers yesterday not to use GPS to try to find secondary roads, which could block roadways.
kvrr.com
Vehicle With 6 People Hits Tree, 1 Dead In Walsh County, ND
WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Wheatland, North Dakota man is dead after the vehicle he was in left a snow covered Walsh County 9 and hit a tree. Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Jason Schatzke died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Christopher Thompson of Grafton,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father
(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
kvrr.com
Comic With Sold Out Show Friday in Fargo Gets Stuck in Bismarck, Learns About “N.D. Nice”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Bert Kreischer finds out all about North Dakota nice when his tour bus got stuck in the blizzard in Bismarck. “Hey Bismarck. If you got a snowplow I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside Dan’s Supermarket,” Kreischer said on his Facebook stories.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
fargoinc.com
Business Spotlight: KLN Family Brands
KLN Family Brands is a company headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, that manufactures a diverse and expanding range of human and pet food products. Three manufacturing companies are under the KLN Family Brands umbrella: Tuffy’s Pet Foods and Kenny’s Candy & Confections, and Tuffy’s Treats Company, which is located in Delano, Minnesota. Whether the products are intended for people or pets, KLN Family Brands strives to make each and every product exceptional.
lakesarearadio.net
Perham Letters to Santa
Write a letter to Santa then drop it off in one of our Santa Mailboxes at the Marks Home & More or United Community Bank in Perham. Then listen Monday, Wednesday & Friday to Dave Howey in the Morning to hear your letters read to Santa live on the radio.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eilsen Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
fargomonthly.com
Chef Review | Josh Hanson
The next chef to review has a long history in the industry, and a special connection with his own restaurant. Meet Josh Hanson, Owner and Chef at Spanky’s Stone Hearth. Josh has been with Spanky’s since he was 16 years old. “My grandparents took me out to dinner...
Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit
A 34-year-old motorcycle driver was found dead following a crash in Otter Tail County crash the morning after police had pursued a speeding motorcyclist. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began a pursuit with a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 near U.S. Highway 59 at around 8:30 p.m.
