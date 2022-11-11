ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Gophers Rout Northwestern, Johnnies Win Fourth Straight Title

The University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams won big on Saturday. The CSB and SJU basketball and hockey teams also end the weekend on a high note. The St. Cloud State basketball teams notched their first wins of the season, the SCSU men's hockey team rallied to earn the weekend split, and the St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks both came out on top, while the SCSU women's hockey team was swept up by UMD. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will head to Buffalo, the Timberwolves will face off against Cleveland, the Wild will host San Jose, and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to build an early-season win streak.
Bulldog Gridmen Lose To Cowboys, Section 6A Runners-Up

Otter Tail Central lost the Section 6A Championship Game Friday evening to Breckenridge. OTC turned the ball over 4 times in the game. Breckenridge took an early lead 6-0 and made it 14-0 at halftime. In the second half OTC turned the ball over and the Cowboys scored to make it 21-0. OTC got on the board when Jack Mekalson connected with Mason Dalluge for the Bulldogs only score of the game. The final score was 34-6. OTC ended the year with a 7-4 record.
Cowgirls cold shooting leads to a loss at North Dakota

November 11, 2022 — North Dakota closed the final 5:07 of the game on a 15-2 run as the Wyoming Cowgirls opened the 2022-23 season with a 67-55 loss Friday afternoon on the road. The Cowgirls trail the entire game until finally taking their first lead, 53-52, on a...
Laker Volleyball Sweeps Mahtomedi For Fifth Place Finish At State

ST. PAUL, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes volleyball ended their season with a three-set sweep of the Mahtomedi Zephyrs in the Class AAA State Consolation Championship game at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday morning. “These senior girls are amazing.” said coach Lynnsey after the game. “To come out...
Lynnsey Machakaire Named Section 8AAA Volleyball Coach of the Year

(KDLM) – Laker Volleyball head coach Lynnsey Machakaire has been named the Section 8AAA Coach of the Year. Under Machakaire, the Lakers won 18 regular season matches and earned the top seed in the Section 8AAA playoffs, and made the State Tournament for the first time in program history. The Lakers won 23 consecutive sets to start the season and were a perfect 9-0 at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse this season.
Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota saw heavy snow on Thursday

(Undated)--Parts of Minnesota and North Dakota saw some heavy snow on Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 for a time yesterday. State officials also warned drivers yesterday not to use GPS to try to find secondary roads, which could block roadways.
Vehicle With 6 People Hits Tree, 1 Dead In Walsh County, ND

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Wheatland, North Dakota man is dead after the vehicle he was in left a snow covered Walsh County 9 and hit a tree. Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Jason Schatzke died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Christopher Thompson of Grafton,...
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father

(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash

MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up

(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
Business Spotlight: KLN Family Brands

KLN Family Brands is a company headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, that manufactures a diverse and expanding range of human and pet food products. Three manufacturing companies are under the KLN Family Brands umbrella: Tuffy’s Pet Foods and Kenny’s Candy & Confections, and Tuffy’s Treats Company, which is located in Delano, Minnesota. Whether the products are intended for people or pets, KLN Family Brands strives to make each and every product exceptional.
Perham Letters to Santa

Write a letter to Santa then drop it off in one of our Santa Mailboxes at the Marks Home & More or United Community Bank in Perham. Then listen Monday, Wednesday & Friday to Dave Howey in the Morning to hear your letters read to Santa live on the radio.
Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eilsen Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
Chef Review | Josh Hanson

The next chef to review has a long history in the industry, and a special connection with his own restaurant. Meet Josh Hanson, Owner and Chef at Spanky’s Stone Hearth. Josh has been with Spanky’s since he was 16 years old. “My grandparents took me out to dinner...
