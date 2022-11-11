Read full article on original website
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Metairie, Louisiana, at the age of 78. She was born on November 6, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Mary and Joseph Farriel. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ollie is survived by her sisters,...
Betty A. Holland
Betty A. Holland, 74, resident of Lancaster, TX and native of Hammond, LA passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. Services will be held at Greater Rosehill Westside Missionary Baptist Church 2002 W. Church St. Hammond, LA. Visitation Friday November 18, 2022 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral service 10:00am Saturday November 19, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery Hammond, LA.
Leah Lind Mullins
Leah, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Springfield, LA. Leah took over the family business at Tickfaw Marina and Tin Lizzy’s Landin’ where she was an awesome chef and had a passion for creating new recipes. Leah enjoyed cooking for her family and shared the tradition of making sweet treats for the holidays with all the girls in the family. She was an avid fisher-woman and could be on the water from sunup to sundown if given the opportunity. Leah has gone on several charter fishing trips and loved every minute. If you knew Leah, chances are you’ve played a game or two with her. She loved board games and has spent countless hours playing with her sisters, husband, children, and grandchildren. Scrabble, Boggle, and anything with words was her favorite and she is the reining champ in her family. Leah was an incredibly strong woman with an infectious smile and warm heart. She loved her family deeply and was happiest surrounded by those she loved. Leah left her family with numerous wonderful memories and will be forever missed.
Cassandra Mia Chatman
The Chatman/Keil family announces the passing of their beloved Cassandra Mia Chatman (b. Bogalusa La 1965), who accepted the invitation of her ancestors Mr. & Mrs. Percy & Bessie Keil of Bogalusa and Ms. Grace Jackson of Biloxi. Cassandra transitioned surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. A...
Lawrence LeRoy Powell
Lawrence LeRoy Powell passed away on November 10, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years old. He was a U.S. army veteran, and he taught vocational agriculture to generations of students at Ponchatoula High School. For many years he taught Sunday school at Ponchatoula’s First United Methodist Church, and he brought comfort to many families as a volunteer with hospice. He enjoyed visiting with friends and taking them for rides on his golf cart.
Sammy Rickey Ingram
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Thursday morning November 10, 2022 at his home. He was a longtime active member of Acy’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Rickey was always a hard worker as the owner/operator of K&R Dairy for over 25 years before joining the United States Postal Service for the last 18 years. Rickey had a great relationship with his co-workers as he delivered mail in the Covington area, including the River Oaks subdivision, whose residents became good friends with their longtime mailman. He served on the Rodeo Committee of the Washington Parish Fair for many years and he and other friends often cooked the meals served during the fair. Rickey and others also cooked meals for his church and numerous chicken dinner fundraisers. He enjoyed planting trees around his home and on his former dairy property. Oaks, walnuts, other hardwoods and many fruit trees such as persimmon and others were planted and will continue to grow well into the future. Rickey enjoyed riding his motorcycle and often took long trips around the country with his wife. He will be remembered for his hard work, service to the public and the likeable personality that he showed to all the people he met.
Clementene Lee Ester Lamin
Clementene Lee Esther Rivers Lamin, affectionately known as “Tina” was a beautiful, classy, and impressive woman. She had a vibe that made her well-loved everywhere she went. Tina passed away peacefully on November 7, 2022 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. At the age of 74....
Hillary Harris
Hillary Lee Harris, age 65 was born June 11,1957 to Eddie Lee Harris, Sr. and Lucille Harris in Bogalusa, LA and departed this life on November 7, 2022. Hillary accepted Christ at a young age. He attended Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Bogalusa for 36 years and retired in 2010.
Shirley Mae Onnen
Shirley, age 88, joined her husband in Heaven on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was a native of Muscatine, IA, but spent much time living in MN and TX and finally residing in Ponchatoula, LA. Shirley owned and operated a cattle and horse ranch for many years with her husband. She took pride in raising Sorrel Percheron Draft horses and her horses participated in many parades and weddings. Her favorite event was the Milwaukee Circus Parade and she attended as many years as she could. Shirley was really talented at embroidering, and she enjoyed sewing on all different types of projects. She was a fiercely strong woman who loved her family deeply. Shirley was a dedicated wife, loving mother, and wonderful Grandma who will be forever missed.
Toby Lee Miller
Toby Lee Miller, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the age of 47. Toby is survived by his mother, Lauren Miller; two children, Taylor and Kaleb Miller; one sister, Terri (James) Rachel; and his girlfriend, Kimberly Truitt. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces & nephew.
DEMCO essay contest underway
GREENWELL SPRINGS, LA – The annual DEMCO essay contest is underway for high school juniors in DEMCO’s seven-parish service areas: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana. Students must submit an original essay in the form of a letter addressed to a...
GOLF: Southeastern signs East for 2023-24 season
HAMMOND, LA – Sulphur, Louisiana native Landen East will continue his academic and athletic endeavors as a member of the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf program, SLU head coach Lawrence Allan announced Friday. East is entering his senior season at Sulphur High School and is also part of...
SOFTBALL: SLU adds seven for 2024
HAMMOND, LA – Southeastern Louisiana University head softball coach Rick Fremin announced Monday the addition of seven student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the SLU softball program. The newest group of Lady Lions is comprised entirely of Louisiana natives and will debut on...
Southeastern School of Nursing recognized as Nursing School of Year
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s undergraduate nursing program has been recognized by the Louisiana Nurses Foundation with the Nightingale Award as the Nursing School of the Year. The awards recognize the achievements of the nursing program’s students and faculty. This is the fifth time Southeastern has been...
WBB: Southeastern welcomes two new Lions for the 2023-24 season
HAMMOND, LA --- The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team added two new Lady Lions this week for the 2023-24 season. Arianna Patton, a five-foot one guard out of Meridian, Mississippi has signed with the Lady Lions after transferring from Jones College. “Arianna (AP) is a player that our...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: Week of November 14-20, 2022
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University football and volleyball teams will look to win Southland Conference championships, while men’s and women’s basketball will continue nonconference play during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The No. 25 Southeastern football team (7-3, 4-1 SLC) will close out the regular...
FOOTBALL: Lions host conference leader Northwestern Saturday in Hammond, America
HAMMOND, LA – The No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana University football team returns home to host Southland Conference leader Northwestern State on Senior Day Saturday at 4 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern (6-3, 3-1 SLC) can move into a share of the conference lead if it can hand the visiting...
Muse 3 Farm: Building the future of Louisiana agriculture, one calf at a time
GREENSBURG, LA — It’s not every day that you get a retiree from IBM, another from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a third from General Motors returning to the family farm to continue a legacy that began years ago. But this is just part of the excitement...
MBB: Complete Lion effort leads to Sunday stunner of Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a balanced attack, both offensively and defensively, to end the trip out west with a 76-72 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium. The Lions showed from the start this would not be an easy...
Mandeville native supports the next generation of U.S. Naval Aviation Warfighters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A Mandeville, Louisiana, native is supporting the training of naval aviation personnel and air operations. Cmdr. Rudy Hawkins, a 1998 graduate of Mandeville High School and 2003 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, joined the Navy over 19 years ago. “I joined the Navy to serve my country,”...
