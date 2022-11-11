Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, granting respite from a very bad year for tech stocks
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, per Bloomberg. Jeff Bezos added $10.5 billion to his fortune after Amazon's share price closed 12% higher on Thursday. The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 index closed 7.5% higher on Thursday, but is still 29% lower this year so far.
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq build on biggest stock rally since 2020
U.S. stocks extended this week's dramatic ascent on Friday after deceleration in CPI inflation data ignited the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.9%, notching its biggest winning week since June, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up modestly higher, up 0.1%, lagging behind the other indexes.
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
Stocks are in the process of bottoming and the Fed won't raise rates as far as Powell suggested, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
Stocks are bottoming out, and the Fed could soon pause its aggressive rate hikes, market veteran Ed Yardeni said. Despite hawkish comments from Powell, Yardeni said he expects other Fed officials to push back on that stance. That could mean stocks are approaching a low, since investors have already priced...
Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd
The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
msn.com
What to Expect Next After Stocks' Best Day Since 2020
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since...
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Sizzling Stocks Under $10 to Ride the Rally With Huge Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
Markets rally after October CPI print shows cooling prices
A weaker-than-expected inflation report last week triggered the biggest rally markets have seen in months. Why it matters: The knee-jerk response to a single economic report — the Consumer Price Index report for October — shows that even after a horrible year, hope springs eternal among some investors.
msn.com
U.S. stocks end higher, Nasdaq scores biggest weekly gain since March
U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite scoring its biggest weekly gain since March, after major indexes on Thursday logged their strongest session since 2020 on the back of a softer-than-expected inflation report. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to...
CNBC
We're selling some bank shares and buying some more beer stock
We're selling 125 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) at roughly $90.44 each, and buying 45 shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) at roughly $242.25 each. Following Friday's trades, the portfolio will own 1,475 shares of Morgan Stanley, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 4.69% from 5.07%; and 435 shares of Constellation Brands, increasing its weighting to 3.58% from 3.22%
Wall Street rallies for best week since June on rate hopes
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street piled more gains Friday onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% a day after soaring 5.5% for its best day in more than two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points to its surge of more than 1,200 from a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
NASDAQ
Bet on Bond Markets’ Comeback With BND
It’s been a dismal year for bond markets, with investors facing the first global fixed income bear market in 70 years (the year-over-year nominal returns of GDP-weighted global government bonds is -20%). The last nine months of fixed income returns have wiped out profits made in the last 10 years. While inflation reaches record highs, global bond markets have declined, leading to a significant repricing of other asset classes.
U.S. may skirt recession in 2023, Europe not so lucky-Morgan Stanley
TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain and the euro zone economies are likely to tip into recession next year, Morgan Stanley said, but the United States might make a narrow escape thanks to a resilient job market.
msn.com
Dow Jones Surge Puts Index Within Sight of Bull-Market Territory
(Bloomberg) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is within reach of a big milestone as stocks surged in a buy-everything relief rally. The blue-chip stock gauge gained 3.7% on Thursday -- the most since May 2020 -- advancing 17% from its Sept. 30 low. That’s not far from the 20% threshold that some investors say signals the beginning of a bull-market cycle.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares mixed on Fed warning, China acts on property
SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the country's hard-hit property sector. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough...
Comments / 0