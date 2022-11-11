ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq build on biggest stock rally since 2020

U.S. stocks extended this week's dramatic ascent on Friday after deceleration in CPI inflation data ignited the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.9%, notching its biggest winning week since June, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up modestly higher, up 0.1%, lagging behind the other indexes.
Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd

The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
What to Expect Next After Stocks' Best Day Since 2020

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since...
Markets rally after October CPI print shows cooling prices

A weaker-than-expected inflation report last week triggered the biggest rally markets have seen in months. Why it matters: The knee-jerk response to a single economic report — the Consumer Price Index report for October — shows that even after a horrible year, hope springs eternal among some investors.
U.S. stocks end higher, Nasdaq scores biggest weekly gain since March

U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite scoring its biggest weekly gain since March, after major indexes on Thursday logged their strongest session since 2020 on the back of a softer-than-expected inflation report. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to...
We're selling some bank shares and buying some more beer stock

We're selling 125 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) at roughly $90.44 each, and buying 45 shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) at roughly $242.25 each. Following Friday's trades, the portfolio will own 1,475 shares of Morgan Stanley, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 4.69% from 5.07%; and 435 shares of Constellation Brands, increasing its weighting to 3.58% from 3.22%
Wall Street rallies for best week since June on rate hopes

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street piled more gains Friday onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% a day after soaring 5.5% for its best day in more than two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points to its surge of more than 1,200 from a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
Bet on Bond Markets’ Comeback With BND

It’s been a dismal year for bond markets, with investors facing the first global fixed income bear market in 70 years (the year-over-year nominal returns of GDP-weighted global government bonds is -20%). The last nine months of fixed income returns have wiped out profits made in the last 10 years. While inflation reaches record highs, global bond markets have declined, leading to a significant repricing of other asset classes.
Dow Jones Surge Puts Index Within Sight of Bull-Market Territory

(Bloomberg) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is within reach of a big milestone as stocks surged in a buy-everything relief rally. The blue-chip stock gauge gained 3.7% on Thursday -- the most since May 2020 -- advancing 17% from its Sept. 30 low. That’s not far from the 20% threshold that some investors say signals the beginning of a bull-market cycle.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares mixed on Fed warning, China acts on property

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the country's hard-hit property sector. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough...

