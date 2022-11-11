ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Marc Thiessen hammers Republican Party, Trump for midterm failures: 'Squandered a historic opportunity'

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen unleashed a scathing rebuke of the Republican Party Wednesday after the midterms failed to deliver the "red wave" the party was hoping for. "Americans are begging for a reasonable alternative to what's happening in this country, and we're not giving it to them," Thiessen said on "America's Newsroom." "And if we don't give it to them, then shame on us."
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump told to delay 2024 announcement after GOP midterm struggles

Some allies of former President Donald Trump have called on him to delay his 2024 campaign announcement following the Republicans’ lackluster midterm performance. They argued that the full focus of the GOP must be on Georgia where Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock will face off in a runoff election on 6 December after neither were able to cross the threshold of 50 per cent of the votes in the midterms.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy