Leah, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Springfield, LA. Leah took over the family business at Tickfaw Marina and Tin Lizzy’s Landin’ where she was an awesome chef and had a passion for creating new recipes. Leah enjoyed cooking for her family and shared the tradition of making sweet treats for the holidays with all the girls in the family. She was an avid fisher-woman and could be on the water from sunup to sundown if given the opportunity. Leah has gone on several charter fishing trips and loved every minute. If you knew Leah, chances are you’ve played a game or two with her. She loved board games and has spent countless hours playing with her sisters, husband, children, and grandchildren. Scrabble, Boggle, and anything with words was her favorite and she is the reining champ in her family. Leah was an incredibly strong woman with an infectious smile and warm heart. She loved her family deeply and was happiest surrounded by those she loved. Leah left her family with numerous wonderful memories and will be forever missed.

SPRINGFIELD, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO