WBB: Southeastern continues road trip to University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team continue the road trip to Salt Lake City to take on University of Utah Sunday at 7 p.m. central time. Southeastern (2-0) is coming off of a high after a massive 78-68 win against the Utah...
MBB: Free throw disparity too much in Lions loss at Colorado State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team matched Colorado State shot for shot in their match-up, but a 13-point advantage at the free throw line with 17 more attempts from the stripe for the Rams proved too much to overcome in the Lions 80-69 loss Friday night at the Moby Arena.
FOOTBALL: No. 25 SLU keeps SLC title hopes alive with 23-7 Senior Day win over Demons
HAMMOND, LA – The No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana University football team jumped out to a 23-0 halftime lead and never looked back on the way to a 23-7 victory over Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium. With its fourth straight victory, Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC)...
WBB: Southeastern welcomes two new Lions for the 2023-24 season
HAMMOND, LA --- The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team added two new Lady Lions this week for the 2023-24 season. Arianna Patton, a five-foot one guard out of Meridian, Mississippi has signed with the Lady Lions after transferring from Jones College. “Arianna (AP) is a player that our...
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions secure perfect home record, two-seed in SLC Tournament
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team completed a perfect regular season on its home floor and secured the two-seed in next week’s Southland Conference Championship Tournament by sweeping Incarnate Word 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-21) on senior day Saturday afternoon at the University Center. Southeastern couldn’t...
GOLF: Southeastern signs East for 2023-24 season
HAMMOND, LA – Sulphur, Louisiana native Landen East will continue his academic and athletic endeavors as a member of the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf program, SLU head coach Lawrence Allan announced Friday. East is entering his senior season at Sulphur High School and is also part of...
SOFTBALL: SLU adds seven for 2024
HAMMOND, LA – Southeastern Louisiana University head softball coach Rick Fremin announced Monday the addition of seven student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the SLU softball program. The newest group of Lady Lions is comprised entirely of Louisiana natives and will debut on...
MBB: Lions head west to start five-game road trip
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team plays the first two of five straight road games this weekend, heading out to the Rocky Mountains for a pair of games against Mountain West Conference teams, matching up with Colorado State on Friday and Wyoming on Sunday.
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Metairie, Louisiana, at the age of 78. She was born on November 6, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Mary and Joseph Farriel. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ollie is survived by her sisters,...
Teddi Eickhoff Bryant
Teddi Eickhoff Bryant unexpectedly passed away November 9, 2022, at the age of 44. A resident of Denham Springs, Teddi was born November 13, 1977, in Baton Rouge to Theodore Eickhoff and Glenda Davis-Fontenot. She was the granddaughter of Simeon and Elois Wesley-Davis and Theodore and Catherine New-Eickhoff. A graduate of Denham Springs High School and the Aveda Institute, Teddi also attended Southeastern Louisiana University and worked in various receptionist positions in Louisiana and Arizona, but her greatest joy came from being a mother to her five beloved children.
Southeastern School of Nursing recognized as Nursing School of Year
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s undergraduate nursing program has been recognized by the Louisiana Nurses Foundation with the Nightingale Award as the Nursing School of the Year. The awards recognize the achievements of the nursing program’s students and faculty. This is the fifth time Southeastern has been...
DEMCO essay contest underway
GREENWELL SPRINGS, LA – The annual DEMCO essay contest is underway for high school juniors in DEMCO’s seven-parish service areas: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana. Students must submit an original essay in the form of a letter addressed to a...
Clementene Lee Ester Lamin
Clementene Lee Esther Rivers Lamin, affectionately known as “Tina” was a beautiful, classy, and impressive woman. She had a vibe that made her well-loved everywhere she went. Tina passed away peacefully on November 7, 2022 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. At the age of 74....
Joseph Nicholas Giacone
Joe, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after a courageous battle with Lewy-Body Dementia. He was a native of Independence, LA. and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. Joe is a 1964 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University where he earned a B.S. degree in Business. He worked for many years as a Senior Account Manager for Lever Brothers / Unilever Corporation. Joe was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, and a member of The Knights of Columbus. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Leah Lind Mullins
Leah, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Springfield, LA. Leah took over the family business at Tickfaw Marina and Tin Lizzy’s Landin’ where she was an awesome chef and had a passion for creating new recipes. Leah enjoyed cooking for her family and shared the tradition of making sweet treats for the holidays with all the girls in the family. She was an avid fisher-woman and could be on the water from sunup to sundown if given the opportunity. Leah has gone on several charter fishing trips and loved every minute. If you knew Leah, chances are you’ve played a game or two with her. She loved board games and has spent countless hours playing with her sisters, husband, children, and grandchildren. Scrabble, Boggle, and anything with words was her favorite and she is the reining champ in her family. Leah was an incredibly strong woman with an infectious smile and warm heart. She loved her family deeply and was happiest surrounded by those she loved. Leah left her family with numerous wonderful memories and will be forever missed.
Lawrence LeRoy Powell
Lawrence LeRoy Powell passed away on November 10, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years old. He was a U.S. army veteran, and he taught vocational agriculture to generations of students at Ponchatoula High School. For many years he taught Sunday school at Ponchatoula’s First United Methodist Church, and he brought comfort to many families as a volunteer with hospice. He enjoyed visiting with friends and taking them for rides on his golf cart.
Shirley Mae Onnen
Shirley, age 88, joined her husband in Heaven on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was a native of Muscatine, IA, but spent much time living in MN and TX and finally residing in Ponchatoula, LA. Shirley owned and operated a cattle and horse ranch for many years with her husband. She took pride in raising Sorrel Percheron Draft horses and her horses participated in many parades and weddings. Her favorite event was the Milwaukee Circus Parade and she attended as many years as she could. Shirley was really talented at embroidering, and she enjoyed sewing on all different types of projects. She was a fiercely strong woman who loved her family deeply. Shirley was a dedicated wife, loving mother, and wonderful Grandma who will be forever missed.
Cassandra Mia Chatman
The Chatman/Keil family announces the passing of their beloved Cassandra Mia Chatman (b. Bogalusa La 1965), who accepted the invitation of her ancestors Mr. & Mrs. Percy & Bessie Keil of Bogalusa and Ms. Grace Jackson of Biloxi. Cassandra transitioned surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. A...
Betty A. Holland
Betty A. Holland, 74, resident of Lancaster, TX and native of Hammond, LA passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. Services will be held at Greater Rosehill Westside Missionary Baptist Church 2002 W. Church St. Hammond, LA. Visitation Friday November 18, 2022 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral service 10:00am Saturday November 19, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery Hammond, LA.
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
