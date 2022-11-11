Read full article on original website
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean, and septic tanks causing issues
RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing. Millions...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Tropical Depression Nicole: AM Update (11/11/22)
This morning’s update from the National Weather Service included a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County, and made minor changes to the forecasted impacts for our area. These changes have been highlighted below. Rain chances will continue through 4am Saturday, with most areas expected to receive another ¼ to ½...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell visits northeastern counties
This fall, North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell has visited northeastern North Carolina at least twice. In late September, Folwell brought the Local Government Commission to Tyrrell County for a regularly scheduled meeting. It was the first time the commission has met outside Raleigh. The commission will hold its November meeting in Cullowee in western North Carolina.
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Coastal Federation asks community to recycle oyster shells; Volunteers sought
The North Carolina Coastal Federation is asking for the community’s help to give oysters a second chance by recycling oyster shells. The Federation is seeking volunteers to help collect oyster shells from the shell drop-off location at the Town Park located in Duck and participating restaurants to deliver to collection sites in Dare County.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community College approves bid for construction of fire tower
— Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders. The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development
- The availability of affordable housing in Morehead City will soon receive a boost thanks in part to a sizable funding contribution from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The town will receive $8.3 million in federal funding that is earmarked for the creation of multifamily housing rehabilitation and...
eastcoasttraveller.com
USS North Carolina Battleship North Carolina's Most Iconic Attraction
The USS, North Carolina battleship is an exhibit that spans nine levels and tells the story of the crew who sailed across the Atlantic during World War II. It is an interesting experience for history buffs and gives visitors a chance to experience being a captain for a day. There are also interactive displays throughout the exhibits that can help visitors learn more about the battleship's history.
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport subdivision moves into fourth phase of construction
NEWPORT - The construction of the Heritage Pointe subdivision was up for discussion Thursday at the Newport Board of Commissioners' regular meeting. After a recommendation from the town's planning board, the council unanimously approved to move into the fourth phase of the project. "In terms of infrastructure, the project is...
carolinacoastonline.com
William Guthrie Jr., 45; service November 13
William “Groovy” Dave Guthrie, Jr. 45, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Newport. His service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery on Harkers Island, with Rev. Merle Hunt, Jr. officiating. He is survived by his wife Brandi Guthrie,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12
Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 7, 8 & 9
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Felony blotter for unincorporated Dare released
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released the felony blotter for October 2022 in unincorporated Dare County. The blotter does not include arrests announced by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force. Three incidents were reported in Colington, two on Roanoke Island, two in Manns Harbor and two on Hatteras...
obxtoday.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Barrier Island Bagels
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on November 3rd for Barrier Island Bagels, 4716 N. Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chairman and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owners Kalley and Rob Largent for their new...
Ironton Tribune
VETERANS DAY: Harmon appointed to task force
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Outer Banks veteran community just gained a local voice on a national advisory group. Earlier this year, Kelli R. Harmon, a Lawrence County native, was appointed to a seat on the American Legion National Small Business Task Force in Washington, DC. “I’m really...
This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk votes down building height change request
The Monday evening Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting was both earlier than normal and was a brief 38 minutes. Starting at 5 p.m. to allow officials time to prepare the meeting room for Tuesday’s election, the evening’s agenda opened with an OBX Jeep Charities $3,500 donation to Ocean Rescue and $500 to the Fire and Police departments. In an unrelated presentation, Theresa Osborne with the Dowdy and Osborne certified public accounting firm gave an independent auditors report that during the past year Kitty Hawk had increased its net position by $566,783 and is in good financial standing.
thecoastlandtimes.com
OBX Holiday Market Guide: Shop local this Christmas season!
What better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than shopping for gifts that friends and family will love? Luckily there are plenty of local holiday markets up and down the OBX coast that will make Christmas shopping a breeze. Shop small and shop local this season!. Please...
'Progression takes change': 'The Lost Colony' makes casting changes, brings in Native Americans
For 85 years, the story of the Lost Colony of Roanoke Island has taken the stage in front of thousands of people, but for first time that story is being told differently and through the eyes of Native American ancestors.
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce seeks Capital Investor membership participants
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is welcoming current and new members of the organization who are interested in investing in the organization at the Capital Investor level of membership. If your business is truly passionate about the Outer Banks area and cares deeply about its future then you understand...
