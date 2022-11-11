ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Tropical Depression Nicole: AM Update (11/11/22)

This morning’s update from the National Weather Service included a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County, and made minor changes to the forecasted impacts for our area. These changes have been highlighted below. Rain chances will continue through 4am Saturday, with most areas expected to receive another ¼ to ½...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell visits northeastern counties

This fall, North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell has visited northeastern North Carolina at least twice. In late September, Folwell brought the Local Government Commission to Tyrrell County for a regularly scheduled meeting. It was the first time the commission has met outside Raleigh. The commission will hold its November meeting in Cullowee in western North Carolina.
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community College approves bid for construction of fire tower

— Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders. The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. The...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development

- The availability of affordable housing in Morehead City will soon receive a boost thanks in part to a sizable funding contribution from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The town will receive $8.3 million in federal funding that is earmarked for the creation of multifamily housing rehabilitation and...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

USS North Carolina Battleship North Carolina's Most Iconic Attraction

The USS, North Carolina battleship is an exhibit that spans nine levels and tells the story of the crew who sailed across the Atlantic during World War II. It is an interesting experience for history buffs and gives visitors a chance to experience being a captain for a day. There are also interactive displays throughout the exhibits that can help visitors learn more about the battleship's history.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Newport subdivision moves into fourth phase of construction

NEWPORT - The construction of the Heritage Pointe subdivision was up for discussion Thursday at the Newport Board of Commissioners' regular meeting. After a recommendation from the town's planning board, the council unanimously approved to move into the fourth phase of the project. "In terms of infrastructure, the project is...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

William Guthrie Jr., 45; service November 13

William “Groovy” Dave Guthrie, Jr. 45, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Newport. His service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery on Harkers Island, with Rev. Merle Hunt, Jr. officiating. He is survived by his wife Brandi Guthrie,...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12

Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 7, 8 & 9

Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Felony blotter for unincorporated Dare released

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released the felony blotter for October 2022 in unincorporated Dare County. The blotter does not include arrests announced by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force. Three incidents were reported in Colington, two on Roanoke Island, two in Manns Harbor and two on Hatteras...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Barrier Island Bagels

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on November 3rd for Barrier Island Bagels, 4716 N. Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chairman and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owners Kalley and Rob Largent for their new...
KITTY HAWK, NC
Ironton Tribune

VETERANS DAY: Harmon appointed to task force

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Outer Banks veteran community just gained a local voice on a national advisory group. Earlier this year, Kelli R. Harmon, a Lawrence County native, was appointed to a seat on the American Legion National Small Business Task Force in Washington, DC. “I’m really...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk votes down building height change request

The Monday evening Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting was both earlier than normal and was a brief 38 minutes. Starting at 5 p.m. to allow officials time to prepare the meeting room for Tuesday’s election, the evening’s agenda opened with an OBX Jeep Charities $3,500 donation to Ocean Rescue and $500 to the Fire and Police departments. In an unrelated presentation, Theresa Osborne with the Dowdy and Osborne certified public accounting firm gave an independent auditors report that during the past year Kitty Hawk had increased its net position by $566,783 and is in good financial standing.
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

OBX Holiday Market Guide: Shop local this Christmas season!

What better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than shopping for gifts that friends and family will love? Luckily there are plenty of local holiday markets up and down the OBX coast that will make Christmas shopping a breeze. Shop small and shop local this season!. Please...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy