Tom Brady Reveals Why He Almost Retired at Age 27

Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, revealed why he almost retired from the NFL at age 27.

At the end of the 2021 NFL season, Bucs' quarterback, Tom Brady, took time to mull his decision on if he would retire from the NFL. In the end, the greatest quarterback of all time made the decision to retire. It didn't take long for Brady to change his mind as he came out of retirement less than two months in. Now 45 years of age, Brady exclaimed that his love and passion for the game along with the relationships he has with his teammates made it difficult to remain retired.

Brady's love for the game is what keeps him going. However, he recently revealed that he almost stepped away from the NFL and retired when he was 27 years old in an advertisement for his TB12 company.

"When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain," Brady said in the advertisement. "Now, I'm 45 years old and I'm still here. No matter the age, no matter the obstacle, it's about how you feel and about what you do."

In the advertisement, Brady exclaims that he almost retired due to pain in his elbow and that the TB12 method, like their slogan, "helps eliminate pain, prevent injury, and improve performance using healthy daily habits proven by Tom Brady."

Brady is near the end of his illustrious career, but if he would have retired at the age of 27 he still would have walked away with accolades and a legacy along with it. At the time, he was the starting quarterback for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots - where he won two Super Bowl rings. To win a Super Bowl in the NFL is a huge accomplishment, but the great thing for Brady is that he didn't give up and changed the way he trained which ultimately led him to accumulate seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, and numerous NFL records.

