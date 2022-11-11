Turnpike reopens to traffic after 11 people injured in multi-vehicle crash

A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike reopened to traffic after being shut down because of a multi-vehicle crash in which 11 people were injured.

The crash between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley exits was reported shortly before 10 a.m., according to a Beaver County 911 supervisor.

The 11 people who were hurt in the crash were transported to local hospitals for treatment, the supervisor said. No information was available about the extent of the injuries they suffered.

Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV reported that none of the injures were serious.

There were three separate crashes during the incident, including one involving a box truck, the TV station reported.