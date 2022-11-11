ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Yardbarker

Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table, boasting 23 points from their opening 13 matches, while Fulham occupies ninth, having picked up 19 points from their first 14 games during a strong start. Man United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham when they last traveled to Craven Cottage in...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
BBC

M﻿an City v Brentford: Team news

Joao Cancelo is available for Manchester City after serving a one-match ban in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea. Kyle Walker, who has been selected in England's World Cup squad, remains out following groin surgery. Vitaly Janelt has recovered from the minor muscle injury that kept him out of...
BBC

'﻿I just don't see how Ronaldo can go back in there'

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Around the transfer window closing in September, Ronaldo put a statement out saying he would do an interview with his version of the truth. We have waited quite a long time for this interview, we have waited to the point where there are no more domestic matches and where Ronaldo has not played in the last two games because of illness.
lastwordonsports.com

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions and Best Odds for November 12

With Newcastle United currently sitting in the top four, they invite an out-of-form Chelsea to St. James’ Park. With the World Cup break on the horizon, Graham Potter will be desperate to get one last win to turn things around. Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions for Final Game Before...

