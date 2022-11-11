Read full article on original website
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
IGN
The English Premiere Review: First Two Episodes
The English will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., and on BBC Two in the U.K., on Nov. 11. The violent intentions are clear from the cold open of Episode 1 in Hugo Blick’s latest small-screen endeavor, The English. In Nebraska, sweaty, white soldiers murder an indigenous man for harming one of their own and argue whether to deliver the same bloody fate to his wife and daughter. That is until cavalry sergeant Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) pulls up on a horse from above to prevent further carnage. But he is no white man; he is a Pawnee scout whose high-ranking position in the U.S. army introduces the outsider conflict he will face throughout this series: both a traitor to some Native people and a second-class citizen to the white colonizers. Right away, it’s an intriguing set-up, putting a fresh twist on the traditional Western.
The English Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Amazon's Western Series
Amazon Prime's new Western series boasts a stellar ensemble in The English cast.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 8
Today is Election Day and the people have voted! The Peripheral, the sci-fi series produced by the creators of Westworld and starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a VR gamer who finds an alternate reality (or something, it's puzzling!), is president of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Peter Capaldi's thriller The Devil's Hour surged up to the third spot, as Harry Styles' My Policeman drops down to No. 4. Things should stay relatively unchanged over the next few days until the weekend, when Emily Blunt's new Western The English premieres.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
Man who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport where he lived for nearly 2 decades
Political refugee Mehran Karimi Nasseri lived at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years. His story inspired Steven Spielberg's "The Terminal."
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Elisabeth Moss Lays Out The Chaos Behind The Handmaid's Tale Train Station Finale Scene
Hulu drama "The Handmaid's Tale" recently wrapped up its 5th season in spectacular fashion. The series, based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, follows the theocratic and authoritarian society Gilead, which places fertile women called "Handmaids" in child-bearing slavery after fertility rates among women have plummeted. The women in Gilead conform to traditional gender roles and their freedoms are strictly curtailed. Lead actress Elisabeth Moss plays June Osborne, a Handmaid who wishes to reunite with her family.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
SheKnows
Emily Blunt Talks About the On-Screen Punch She Feared She’d Never Recover From in The English
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are facing down the Wild West in Amazon Prime’s new show, The English, in a gritty, witty and shockingly violent way. Blunt and Spencer sat down with SheKnows to break down their unconventional western love story, rave about each other’s performances and talk about the punch. Yes, the punch that will be heard all around the world. Ciarán Hinds delivers said punch to Blunt that shakes everyone to the core, but especially Blunt. Watch the video to find out exactly what Blunt told Hinds before they filmed.
7 best new Prime Video movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
We've picked seven fantastic movies recently added to Prime Video, and the critics agree.
Real Life Mother-Daughter Duo Kate Winslet, Mia Threapleton in ‘I Am Ruth’ First Look
Kate Winslet gives daughter Mia Threapleton a hug in the first image released from their upcoming drama “I Am Ruth.”. The real-life mother-daughter duo star as a fictional family in the feature-length special, which is set to air in the U.K. on broadcaster Channel 4 this winter. Winslet plays...
AdWeek
Chris Rock to Make History as First Entertainer to Perform Live on Netflix
Will make history as the first entertainer to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live global streaming event. Rock’s comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Additional details to come. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our...
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76
Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
ComicBook
Zootopia+ Stars Bonnie Hunt and Don Lake Speak Out on Their Return (Exclusive)
For the new Zootopia+ series on...well, Disney+, Walt Disney Animation Studios found a way to return to the world of the Oscar-winning movie, just not how fans may have expected. Featuring a series of standalone episodes that follow specific characters, the new show actually takes place during the events of the movie, filling in the gaps about what some of the animals were doing when they weren't on screen. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, stars Bonnie Hunt and Don Lake, who play Judy Hopps' parents, Bonnie and Stu, respectively, opened up about returning to their roles six years later, while needing to act like no time has passed at all.
Check Out These Original Holiday Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is officially here, which means it's time to start breaking out the decorations, stringing lights, and watching feel-good movies next to a roaring fire. Well, the fire is not necessary, but it certainly sets the mood. With December 25th...
A Last of Us actor claims the HBO series features one of the "best hours of television" ever
Murray Bartlett has high praise for The Last of Us
Mark Heap Joins ITVX Comedy ‘Significant Other’; ‘Drag Race’ Heads For Asia; ‘What Happened To Dorothy Bell?’ Casting (Exclusive); Nippon TV ATF Formats — Global Briefs
Mark Heap & More Join ITVX Drama ‘Significant Other’ Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner, Spaced), Kéllé Bryan (Me and Mrs Jones) and Shaun Williamson (EastEnders, Extras) are among cast added to ITVX comedy Significant Other. Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, Here We Go) and Youssef Kerkour (Stay Close) have already been announced as leads on the show, which is from ITV Studios-owned Quay Street Productions. Further cast unveiled today includes Ben Bailey Smith, Sue Vincent, Olivia Poulet and Will Ash. The series follows the “unromantic romance of two people whose drastic, but fateful, first meeting turns their lives around.” Based on...
CBS News
What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
Distractify
