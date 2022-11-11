ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Chicago

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says

FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda

United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
Fox Business

FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO Bankman-Fried resigns

FTX filed for bankruptcy after a week of tumult for the cryptocurrency exchange, the company announced Friday. Embattled CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned. The Chapter 11 process will include Alameda Research, West Realm Series and 130 affiliated companies, according to the announcement. The filing comes one day after Bankman-Fried...
kitco.com

FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
decrypt.co

FTX Bankruptcy Likely Without Cash Injection, Says CEO SBF: Report

The liquidity crunch threatens to send FTX into bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors this afternoon. FTX is on the brink of bankruptcy unless it receives an injection of cash, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors today. Binance planned to purchase FTX amid a liquidity crisis, but said today that...
CoinTelegraph

California regulators to investigate FTX crypto exchange collapse

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) in the state of California announced on Nov. 10 that it will open up an investigation as to the “apparent failure” of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. California regulators said in the announcement that the DFPI takes this oversight responsibility “very...
CoinTelegraph

FTX funds on the move: bankruptcy proceedings, insider threat or a hack?

The recent tensions between the two major crypto exchanges FTX and Binance, which was accompanied by a massive selloff of FTX Token (FTT), resulted in the collapse of roughly 130 companies linked to FTX Group — including FTX Trading, FTX US, West Realm Shires Services, and Alameda Research. Following...
AOL Corp

FTX to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, CEO to exit

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX is to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is to step down, after a liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world. The distressed crypto trading platform had been struggling to raise billions in funds...
CoinTelegraph

Binance creates industry recovery fund to help projects struggling with liquidity

As the effects of the FTX crisis continue to affect the markets negatively, crypto exchange Binance is creating a fund to help potentially strong projects that are having liquidity issues. In a tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the fund aims to reduce the cascading negative effects of the...
AFP

Cryptocurrency platform FTX files for bankruptcy, boss resigns amid tumult

Crisis-struck cryptocurrency platform FTX has gone bankrupt in the United States and its chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, it said Friday, the latest blow in a saga that has reverberated across the digital currency landscape. Bankman-Fried, the son of Stanford Law School professors and a graduate of the elite Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has long been a vocal advocate for smoother access to the crypto market for the general public, particularly in the United States.
