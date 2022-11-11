Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried is ‘under supervision’ in Bahamas, looking to flee to Dubai
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to clarify that the US and the UAE have an agreement on evidence sharing, judicial cooperation and assistance in criminal investigations and prosecutions. As a result, U.S.-based fugitives attempting to move to Dubai will most likely be detained and sent back to the United States.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO Bankman-Fried resigns
FTX filed for bankruptcy after a week of tumult for the cryptocurrency exchange, the company announced Friday. Embattled CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned. The Chapter 11 process will include Alameda Research, West Realm Series and 130 affiliated companies, according to the announcement. The filing comes one day after Bankman-Fried...
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains What Will Happen to Dave Portnoy’s Bitcoin in Case of FTX Bankruptcy
In a recent tweet, American internet celebrity Dave Portnoy expressed his concerns about what would happen to his Bitcoin holdings that are stored on the FTX exchange. Portnoy asked whether he would still be able to access his cryptocurrency if the embattled cryptocurrency exchange ended up going bankrupt. David Schwartz,...
kitco.com
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
decrypt.co
FTX Bankruptcy Likely Without Cash Injection, Says CEO SBF: Report
The liquidity crunch threatens to send FTX into bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors this afternoon. FTX is on the brink of bankruptcy unless it receives an injection of cash, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors today. Binance planned to purchase FTX amid a liquidity crisis, but said today that...
CoinTelegraph
California regulators to investigate FTX crypto exchange collapse
The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) in the state of California announced on Nov. 10 that it will open up an investigation as to the “apparent failure” of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. California regulators said in the announcement that the DFPI takes this oversight responsibility “very...
CoinTelegraph
FTX funds on the move: bankruptcy proceedings, insider threat or a hack?
The recent tensions between the two major crypto exchanges FTX and Binance, which was accompanied by a massive selloff of FTX Token (FTT), resulted in the collapse of roughly 130 companies linked to FTX Group — including FTX Trading, FTX US, West Realm Shires Services, and Alameda Research. Following...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Quietly Used FTX Customer Funds Without Raising Alarm Bells, Say Sources
Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, was trading billions of dollars from FTX accounts and leveraging the exchange's native token as collateral, according to a source. Many employees and outside auditors were unaware that FTX did not have enough money to match customer withdrawals, the source says.
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week
Cryptocurrencies plunge as Binance scraps deal for rival FTX
Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back out of the FTX deal, struck between the CEOs of the two exchanges on Tuesday. The deal was pending Binance's due diligence on FTX's balance sheet.
AOL Corp
FTX to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, CEO to exit
SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX is to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is to step down, after a liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world. The distressed crypto trading platform had been struggling to raise billions in funds...
Crypto exchange FTX warns of bankruptcy if it's unable to plug a shortfall of up to $8 billion: report
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told investors that the exchange faces a shortfall of up to $8 billion, per Bloomberg. FTX needs emergency funding or it will face bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried told investors, per Bloomberg. Binance had earlier announced plans to acquire FTX, but bailed on the deal. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO...
CoinTelegraph
Binance creates industry recovery fund to help projects struggling with liquidity
As the effects of the FTX crisis continue to affect the markets negatively, crypto exchange Binance is creating a fund to help potentially strong projects that are having liquidity issues. In a tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the fund aims to reduce the cascading negative effects of the...
Cryptocurrency platform FTX files for bankruptcy, boss resigns amid tumult
Crisis-struck cryptocurrency platform FTX has gone bankrupt in the United States and its chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, it said Friday, the latest blow in a saga that has reverberated across the digital currency landscape. Bankman-Fried, the son of Stanford Law School professors and a graduate of the elite Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has long been a vocal advocate for smoother access to the crypto market for the general public, particularly in the United States.
CoinTelegraph
CrossTower revises new offer for Voyager’s assets after FTX’s bankruptcy
Crypto exchange CrossTower is working on a revised offer for the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, a spokesperson told Cointelegraph. Voyager announced the reopening of its bidding process after FTX US, the original winner in the bid, filed for bankruptcy in the United States on Nov. 11. “We...
CoinTelegraph
MakerDAO Risk Core Unit makes urgent parameter change request in light of recent market events
The MakerDAO Risk Core Unit, a key group within the MakerDAO governance system, submitted an urgent request on Nov. 11 to change collateral parameters for the decentralized autonomous organization’s stablecoin, Dai (DAI). Primoz, a member of the Risk Core Unit team, posted the request to the MakerDAO forum. “In...
