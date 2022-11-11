ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

How to transform your business's payables and receivables to keep up with customer demand

Fueled by greater connectivity and faster transactions, the digital transformation of the payables and receivables landscape continues to reshape the outlook for treasury management. In what seems like a short period of time, we have come face to face with the realities of an automated, real-time post-paper world. The tools are within reach and businesses, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis, are moving quickly to adjust their tactics and approach to technology.
DogTime

The 10 Most Unique Dog Breeds

We all think our dog is the most special – to us, they’re the best dog in the world. We value our own dogs more than the pups we see walking past us on the street because they’re the ones that are there for us. They wake us up with kisses, bring us their favorite […] The post The 10 Most Unique Dog Breeds appeared first on DogTime.
TechCrunch

Real-time data startup Quix raises a $12.9M Series A round led by MMC Ventures

Accordingly, companies like Spark, Flink have spring up to address this ksqlDB. Many are either either java-based solutions or SQL-based analytics solutions. However, UK startup Quix says it is a platform for developing event-driven applications with Python, which can have uses in, say, physics-based data modelling and anomaly detection in machine learning.
Motley Fool

Better Growth Stock: Teladoc vs. Hims & Hers

Teladoc's growth spiked during COVID-19, but has come back to Earth. Hims & Hers is rapidly growing but still burning cash. Similar valuations make one stock the better growth investment today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool

More Likely to 5X First: Teladoc vs. Invitae

Teladoc has narrowed its net loss and is growing revenue and online medical visits. Invitae is making progress on a path to cut cash burn and achieve positive cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch

The power pendulum is swinging back to employers, isn’t it?

At least that’s what entrepreneur Nolan Church, who helped lead Carta’s 2020 layoffs as its chief people officer, thinks. He estimates that another 30,000 to 40,000 tech employees around the world will be laid off in Q1 2023 — a number that follows the more than 100,000 layoffs so far in 2022, according to layoffs.fyi data.
petpress.net

10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World

There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
MAINE STATE
TechCrunch

Crypto VC David Pakman on FTX: an “entirely avoidable tragedy”

His timing was either very good or very bad, depending on your view of the market. Indeed, in part because CoinFund was an early investor in the collapsing cryptocurrency exchange FTX, we asked Pakman to jump on the phone with us today to talk about this very wild week, one that began with high-flying FTX on the ropes, and which ended with bankruptcy filings and the resignation of FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, as CEO. Excerpts of that conversation follow, edited lightly for length and clarity. You can hear our longer conversation here.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of NeoGenomics Jumped 53.9% This Week

The company has a new CEO, Chris Smith, who took over in July. NeoGenomics reported a 6% rise in revenue year over year. The company seems to be benefitting from a post-pandemic environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
FLORIDA STATE
Motley Fool

Why Qualcomm Is More Than Just a Mobile Phone Semiconductor Company

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo...
BBC

Autumn Statement: BBC experts on six ways the plan could affect you

It is a big week for the UK's finances as we find out how the government plans to try and get the economy growing as the cost of living soars. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement on government tax and spending plans will affect your take-home pay and household budget. BBC...
Motley Fool

Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

The digital-twin platform operator's Q3 revenue grew 37% year over year, exceeding the 30% Wall Street had expected. Adjusted loss per share was $0.09, topping the analyst consensus of an adjusted loss per share of $0.13. Management notably increased its full-year earnings outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions...

