Business Insider
How to transform your business's payables and receivables to keep up with customer demand
Fueled by greater connectivity and faster transactions, the digital transformation of the payables and receivables landscape continues to reshape the outlook for treasury management. In what seems like a short period of time, we have come face to face with the realities of an automated, real-time post-paper world. The tools are within reach and businesses, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis, are moving quickly to adjust their tactics and approach to technology.
Pet owners turn to crowdfunding to pay vets’ bills in inflation crisis
Pet owners are turning to crowdfunding to pay vets’ bills as spiralling inflation leaves them facing impossible choices between the basics of living and care for their cats and dogs. On crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, the number of people citing the cost of living as they fundraise for animal care...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
The 10 Most Unique Dog Breeds
We all think our dog is the most special – to us, they’re the best dog in the world. We value our own dogs more than the pups we see walking past us on the street because they’re the ones that are there for us. They wake us up with kisses, bring us their favorite […] The post The 10 Most Unique Dog Breeds appeared first on DogTime.
TechCrunch
Real-time data startup Quix raises a $12.9M Series A round led by MMC Ventures
Accordingly, companies like Spark, Flink have spring up to address this ksqlDB. Many are either either java-based solutions or SQL-based analytics solutions. However, UK startup Quix says it is a platform for developing event-driven applications with Python, which can have uses in, say, physics-based data modelling and anomaly detection in machine learning.
Motley Fool
Better Growth Stock: Teladoc vs. Hims & Hers
Teladoc's growth spiked during COVID-19, but has come back to Earth. Hims & Hers is rapidly growing but still burning cash. Similar valuations make one stock the better growth investment today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
More Likely to 5X First: Teladoc vs. Invitae
Teladoc has narrowed its net loss and is growing revenue and online medical visits. Invitae is making progress on a path to cut cash burn and achieve positive cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
The power pendulum is swinging back to employers, isn’t it?
At least that’s what entrepreneur Nolan Church, who helped lead Carta’s 2020 layoffs as its chief people officer, thinks. He estimates that another 30,000 to 40,000 tech employees around the world will be laid off in Q1 2023 — a number that follows the more than 100,000 layoffs so far in 2022, according to layoffs.fyi data.
TechCrunch
Nearly 80% of venture funds raised in just two states as US LPs retreat to the coasts
Through the third quarter of 2022, U.S. venture firms raised $150.9 billion across 593 funds, according to data compiled by PitchBook. While this represents a boost from the $147.2 billion raised in 2021, it marks a staggering drop from the 1,139 funds closed last year. A lot of these dollars...
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
TechCrunch
Crypto VC David Pakman on FTX: an “entirely avoidable tragedy”
His timing was either very good or very bad, depending on your view of the market. Indeed, in part because CoinFund was an early investor in the collapsing cryptocurrency exchange FTX, we asked Pakman to jump on the phone with us today to talk about this very wild week, one that began with high-flying FTX on the ropes, and which ended with bankruptcy filings and the resignation of FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, as CEO. Excerpts of that conversation follow, edited lightly for length and clarity. You can hear our longer conversation here.
The CEO of massage startup Squeeze is borrowing Drybar's playbook to build a self-sufficient franchise model. Here's what it looks like.
Brittany Driscoll left her role as the VP of marketing at Drybar and took her learnings with her to Squeeze massage studios, which opened in 2019.
TechCrunch
A ‘credible alternative to Google and Amazon’: Klarna brings its price comparison tool to Europe
The company quietly rolled out the price comparison service in the U.S. a few weeks back, and is now extending this into additional markets in Europe including The U.K. and the Nordics. The European “buy now, pay later” fintech has had a turbulent year, laying off 10% of its workforce...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of NeoGenomics Jumped 53.9% This Week
The company has a new CEO, Chris Smith, who took over in July. NeoGenomics reported a 6% rise in revenue year over year. The company seems to be benefitting from a post-pandemic environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Qualcomm Is More Than Just a Mobile Phone Semiconductor Company
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo...
This startup just hired a former DoorDash exec to bring robotic restaurant delivery to the masses
Serve Robotics wants to entice chains like The Cheesecake Factory and Taco Bell to deliver food with its sidewalk robots.
BBC
Autumn Statement: BBC experts on six ways the plan could affect you
It is a big week for the UK's finances as we find out how the government plans to try and get the economy growing as the cost of living soars. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement on government tax and spending plans will affect your take-home pay and household budget. BBC...
TechCrunch
Volunteer at TC Sessions: Space and get a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
If you’re incredible (heck, you know you are) or interested in space technology, tech startups, event planning — or all of the above — apply to volunteer at TC Sessions: Space, which takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles, California. It’s a great way to see what it takes to produce a world-class conference.
Motley Fool
Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
The digital-twin platform operator's Q3 revenue grew 37% year over year, exceeding the 30% Wall Street had expected. Adjusted loss per share was $0.09, topping the analyst consensus of an adjusted loss per share of $0.13. Management notably increased its full-year earnings outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
