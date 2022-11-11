Read full article on original website
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
2022 FIFA World Cup futures picks, odds, groups: Proven expert unveils best bets, USMNT predictions for Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin on Nov. 20 and the 26-man rosters have been finalized for all 32 teams competing in Qatar. The USMNT left off some notable names, including goalie Zack Steffen and forwards Ricardo Pepi and Jordan Pefok. The Americans will be playing in Group B with England, Wales and Iran. The U.S. are listed as 100-1 longshots in the 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook after missing the 2018 World Cup in its entirety.
USWNT edges Germany in final match of 2022
Second-half goals by Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh powered the U.S. women’s national team to a 2-1 victory over Germany
Fans across German stadiums call for Qatar World Cup boycott
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s professional soccer leagues have been marked by widespread protests against the World Cup in Qatar, with rival fans joining forces to condemn FIFA corruption and human rights abuses in the Gulf Arab country. On Sunday, before the last Bundesliga game ahead of the league’s...
United States beat Germany to avoid record fourth straight loss
Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh scored second half goals as the United States women's team ended a three-match losing streak with a 2-1 friendly win over Germany in New Jersey on Sunday. Germany had beaten Vlatko Andonovski's team 2-1 in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday after the Americans had lost in October friendlies against Spain and England.
Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Technologically advanced stadiums will cater to the needs of specially-abled
The stadiums include a quiet room for those with cognitive disabilities.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
Italy makes history by beating Wallabies for first time
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy ended 49 years of hurt from Australia by upending the Wallabies 28-27 for the first time in test rugby on Saturday. Wallabies debutant Ben Donaldson could have denied Italy after the fulltime hooter but his attempted conversion Cadeyrn Neville last-minute try flew wide. Donaldson...
This is the Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings shockingly won in a battle of two of the NFL’s most beleaguered and hard-luck franchises. The Minnesota Vikings had been down 27-10 early in the third quarter and beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30.
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
Nobody’s calling this the Group of Death. Maybe they should — it’s the only one in which all four teams are ranked inside FIFA’s Top 20. Highest finish: Winner (1966) Key players: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane. What we’re excited to watch: England enters the...
Ready to shine: 10 Asian stars who could light up the FIFA World Cup
Hidetoshi Nakata, Ali Daei, Park Ji-Sung -- in the history of the FIFA World Cup, there has been no shortage of Asian players that have shone on football's biggest stage. And with the World Cup once again here, returning to Asian soil for the first time since Japan and South Korea co-hosted the competition in 2002, there are plenty who will be hoping it is their turn in the spotlight.
Gio Reyna, USMNT's spy in Germany, is hoping to take the World Cup by storm and one-up his father, US soccer icon Claudio Reyna
Reyna, 20, missed most of last season with injury but is now back playing, just in time for the World Cup in Qatar.
Hugo Lloris says it's 'too late' to pressure controversial Qatar ahead of France's 2022 World Cup campaign
France captain Hugo Lloris has said that footballers should be allowed to focus on matters on the pitch during the World Cup amid ongoing ructions over Qatar's suitability to host the sport's showpiece event. The number of workers who have died in building the stadia and facilities to bring the...
Dua Lipa Denies She’s Performing At The World Cup In Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off next week in Qatar, and so far performers attached to its opening ceremony on November 20 include Jungkook of the K-pop band BTS. There were rumors that Dua Lipa would be performing at the event, but she denied those in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday.
Iran World Cup Preview: Amid Turmoil, Veteran Squad Aims High in Qatar
Team Melli nearly got out of a group with Spain and Portugal four years ago, but it’ll be up against more than just tough opposition in Qatar.
FIFA World Cup Stadiums In Qatar: Facts And Photos
Eight stadiums will be used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Caitlin Foord drives Australia to huge win over Sweden as Matildas build toward Women's World Cup
Australia roared to a 4-0 victory over Sweden in Melbourne to make it three wins on the bounce. A Caitlin Foord double as well as goals for Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler earned the Matildas a win over their highest-ranked opponents since their 1-0 defeat of the world No. 1 United States back in 2017.
Rugby League World Cup: Where did it go wrong for England as they exit at semi-finals?
Rugby League World Cup 2021 final: Australia v Samoa. Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off:16:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Another Rugby League World...
Australia beats Sweden 4-0 in women's soccer friendly
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord scored two goals Saturday to lead Australia to a 4-0 win over Sweden in an international women’s soccer friendly. Foord has five goals in her past three internationals. Skipper Sam Kerr’s 37th-minute toe-poke, her first international goal since playing New Zealand in April, gave Australia the lead in front of 22,065 fans at AAMI Park in Melbourne.
