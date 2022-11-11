ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup futures picks, odds, groups: Proven expert unveils best bets, USMNT predictions for Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin on Nov. 20 and the 26-man rosters have been finalized for all 32 teams competing in Qatar. The USMNT left off some notable names, including goalie Zack Steffen and forwards Ricardo Pepi and Jordan Pefok. The Americans will be playing in Group B with England, Wales and Iran. The U.S. are listed as 100-1 longshots in the 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook after missing the 2018 World Cup in its entirety.
The Associated Press

Fans across German stadiums call for Qatar World Cup boycott

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s professional soccer leagues have been marked by widespread protests against the World Cup in Qatar, with rival fans joining forces to condemn FIFA corruption and human rights abuses in the Gulf Arab country. On Sunday, before the last Bundesliga game ahead of the league’s...
AFP

United States beat Germany to avoid record fourth straight loss

Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh scored second half goals as the United States women's team ended a three-match losing streak with a 2-1 friendly win over Germany in New Jersey on Sunday. Germany had beaten Vlatko Andonovski's team 2-1 in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday after the Americans had lost in October friendlies against Spain and England.
FOX Sports

Italy makes history by beating Wallabies for first time

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy ended 49 years of hurt from Australia by upending the Wallabies 28-27 for the first time in test rugby on Saturday. Wallabies debutant Ben Donaldson could have denied Italy after the fulltime hooter but his attempted conversion Cadeyrn Neville last-minute try flew wide. Donaldson...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Nobody’s calling this the Group of Death. Maybe they should — it’s the only one in which all four teams are ranked inside FIFA’s Top 20. Highest finish: Winner (1966) Key players: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane. What we’re excited to watch: England enters the...
ESPN

Ready to shine: 10 Asian stars who could light up the FIFA World Cup

Hidetoshi Nakata, Ali Daei, Park Ji-Sung -- in the history of the FIFA World Cup, there has been no shortage of Asian players that have shone on football's biggest stage. And with the World Cup once again here, returning to Asian soil for the first time since Japan and South Korea co-hosted the competition in 2002, there are plenty who will be hoping it is their turn in the spotlight.
Stereogum

Dua Lipa Denies She’s Performing At The World Cup In Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off next week in Qatar, and so far performers attached to its opening ceremony on November 20 include Jungkook of the K-pop band BTS. There were rumors that Dua Lipa would be performing at the event, but she denied those in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday.
FOX Sports

Australia beats Sweden 4-0 in women's soccer friendly

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord scored two goals Saturday to lead Australia to a 4-0 win over Sweden in an international women’s soccer friendly. Foord has five goals in her past three internationals. Skipper Sam Kerr’s 37th-minute toe-poke, her first international goal since playing New Zealand in April, gave Australia the lead in front of 22,065 fans at AAMI Park in Melbourne.
