Lubbock, TX

Red Raiders Hoops Beat Texas Southern with Strong Defensive Effort

By Timm Hamm
Red Raider Review
 3 days ago

The Red Raiders men's basketball team improved to 2-0 on Thursday night using both defense and offense.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) men's basketball team won its second game in a row to start the 2022-23 season with a 78-54 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday.

A crowd of 13,835 watched Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson score 13 points apiece while De'vion Harmon added another 12 for the Red Raiders as Tech begins the new season on a two-game winning streak on its home court.

"For all of our younger guys, it's an adjustment," Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. "They don't really understand that you can't just go down to the other end and shoot the ball because the defense will be ready. You have to move the ball. They are a little impatient at times, but they're getting there."

Tech shot 46.6 percent from the floor on 28-of-61 shooting that included 5 of 17 from beyond the arc. The 16-point halftime lead the Red Raiders enjoyed held up thanks to a strong showing from the Texas Tech defense.

The Red Raiders' defense forced 19 turnovers and held the Tigers to 35 percent shooting from the field and just 4 of 18 from 3-point range despite early foul trouble from Obanor and Daniel Batcho.

"Most definitely, it was nice to see the other guys step up when we had that early foul trouble," Obanor said. "It's a testimony for them to the way they were able to pick up where we left off. That's the depth and confidence we have on this team."

As a result of that foul trouble, the Red Raiders were outrebounded by the Tigers 41-37.

“One thing, our rebounding, is our biggest issue right now,” Adams said. “I thought our defense was good tonight except that we gave up 14 offensive rebounds. That’s nearly double our goal, and it’s something we will continue to work on.”

The Red Raiders enjoyed a 44-28 lead at halftime before pushing that lead to 54-35 midway through the second frame.

Texas Tech will finish its three-game homestand on Monday night against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. CT at United Supermarkets Arena.

Red Raider Review

