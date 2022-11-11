ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Men's Health

Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled With Luxury Gifts Under $50

WHETHER YOU'RE on the hunt for IG-famous sneakers or adding delectable Christmas crackers to your cart, gift shopping on Amazon (and the quick, free delivery!) is so much easier than running from store to store. And if you know where to look, you can even find high end and designer items on the site.
Men's Health

Hip-Hop Health: After 50 Years, It's Time for A Check-Up

D Smoke is stunned. Sitting between hip-hop icon Styles P and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trainer/Fit For Us co-founder Percell Dugger, the 37-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper knows positivity in hip-hop is seldom covered in the media. But, with rapper deaths, antisemitic rants, and arrests flooding the daily news cycle, three Black men opening up about the last time they cried, sustainable health habits, and generational health is abnormal in the best way.
BROOKLYN, NY
Men's Health

Huckberry's Legendary, Best-Selling Trucker Jacket Is $50 Off Until Tomorrow

WAXED CANVAS predates GORE-TEX as one of the original waterproof materials. The discovery of the material’s rough weather potential came when sailors noticed that wet sails caught wind better than dry sails, and decided to preemptively apply oil to their canvas to make it less permeable. Soon they began cutting sheets from these oiled sails and sewed them into jackets, which, while not perfect, provided an ideal layer against rain and ocean spray.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Men's Health

Mack Weldon's New 2-in-1 Puffer Jacket Is a Winter Must-Have

THIS WINTER, we ask you to put function first, style a close second; we ask you to spare a thought for the cold-season outerwear underdog—the puffer jacket—instead of letting yourself be buried in parkas; and we ask you to consider the possibility that there is a puffer jacket out there with the punchiest feats to beat the cold and break the sartorial ceiling simultaneously. If you've managed to do all three above, then in next to no time, as winter kicks itself into high gear, you'll find yourself sporting Mack Weldon's WARMKNIT 2-Way Puffer Jacket every single day.
Men's Health

Joe Gorga Vows to Do Stand-Up at Madison Square Garden: 'I'm Going to. One Day.'

JOE GORGA, OF BRAVO'S Real Housewives of New Jersey fame, is a family man at heart. He’s spent a decade in the Housewives limelight, the husband of one–Melissa Gorga–and brother to another, Teresa Giudice. But after several years and television seasons of increasing drama, his extended family has fractured. At BravoCon in mid-October, castmate Jennifer Ayudin, a close friend of Giudice’s, threw a drink at Gorga in a hotel lobby, an event that was captured on bystanders’ camera phones and promptly disseminated to press.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Men's Health

What It's Like Broadcasting Your Inter-Abled Marriage to the World

Sixty-one million Americans—one in four of us!—live with some form of what’s usually called a disability. Men's Health talked to nine people who show that the things that might have once held them back have only unleashed their potential. Read more here. "MY PARENTS, my brother, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Men's Health

Here’s What It Looks Like When 2 of the World’s Strongest Men Train Together

That sound you hear isn't an earthquake—it's two world-class strongman hitting the gym together. Eddie Hall and Brian Shaw are both legends in the world of competitive strength sports. British athlete and world record breaker Eddie Hall won the World's Strongest Man competition in 2017, at which point the US-based Shaw had claimed the title no fewer than four times in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
BRIGHTON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy