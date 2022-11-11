ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

digitalspy.com

Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66

Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
IndieWire

Kevin Conroy Was a Hero Beyond Batman (Column)

When it comes to an iconic superhero performance, the voice is the key. Superheroes were born on the comics page, a visual medium that can drastically change a character’s appearance depending on the artist, and an actor’s physical performance is just one more variation. But if that performance becomes the voice that people associate with that hero — the voice that you hear when you read a comic, that you imitate when you play with your action figures — it becomes intrinsically tied to the character. The late Kevin Conroy is the voice of Batman. I don’t say that in the...
wegotthiscovered.com

DC boss James Gunn shares single emoji to mourn Kevin Conroy’s passing

James Gunn has only been in his new job as co-CEO of DC Studios for less than two weeks, but he’s already mourning the loss of one of the comic book company’s most iconic figures following the tragic passing of legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy. For an...
Variety

Jason Momoa ‘Excited’ by James Gunn Taking Over DC Universe: ‘One of My Dreams’ Will Come True Under His Watch

Jason Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he is “very excited” by the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking over the DC Universe as Warner Bros. The studio announced at the end of October that Gunn and Safran would assume the roles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios starting Nov. 1. Momoa is a stalwart of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. “I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa told ET while promoting his new Netflix original film “Slumberland.”...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Conroy’s final role saw him play one last iconic animated character

Batman fans everywhere are in mourning today following the tragic news that legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at the age of 66. Thanks to his hugely prolific performances as the Dark Knight, ever since debuting in the role three decades ago this very year with 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s name will forever be attached to that of DC’s most popular hero.
ComicBook

Kevin Conroy: Filmmaker Kevin Smith Reveals Final Conversation With Late Batman Star

It was confirmed just yesterday that Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing The Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham Trilogy, had passed away at the age of 66. Tributes to the voice actor, who actually played Bruce Wayne in live-action just once during The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, were present throughout the day and now another special one has been published online. Filmmaker and noted Batman fan Kevin Smith took to Instagram to share his tribute to Conroy, revealing the final conversation that he had with the voice actor and how much his friendship meant to him.
ComicBook

Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Batman Star Kevin Conroy

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has paid tribute to this Batman: The Animated Series co-star, Kevin Conroy, who died at the age of 66, following a battle of cancer. In his tribute post, Mark Hamill wrote: "Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother. #RIPKevinConroy 💔". Hamill was the Joker to Kevin Conroy's Batman in Batman: The Animated Series; the two actors' voicework created definitive portraits of The Joker and Batman (respectively), as well as a dynamic between the The Dark Knight and his greatest foe that may never be equaled in the minds of fans.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC’s James Gunn and Peter Safran’s 10 Year Plan has fans pumped

It seems that Warner Bros Discovery is doing whatever it takes to make the DCU work after the company announced that it has a “10-year plan” for the franchise. And with the announcement of Suicide Squad‘s James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins of the superhero franchise, fans are excited to see what the two have in store for the future of DC.

