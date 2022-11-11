Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
hypebeast.com
Barbour x and Wander Explores the Great Outdoors
Barbour is on a roll. Following an undoubtedly British collaboration with NOAH, the emblematic U.K. brand is joining forces with Japanese outerwear label and Wander for an outdoor-focused capsule collection that will awaken the explorer within you. Taking a hike through rugged mountains and sandy lakes, the duo ready a...
hypebeast.com
HEAT's "SUPERBRAND" Box Is Its Most Luxurious Offering to Date
Joe Wilkinson and Mario Maher have infiltrated the luxury market with their mystery box brand, HEAT. Previous offerings have brought lucky buyers brands including Rick Owens, Balenciaga, Acne Studios, Maison Margiela, Jacquemus, LOEWE, JW Anderson, Marni, Arc’Teryx, Casablanca, Salomon, visvim and more, while those who subscribe to a streetwear way of life have been catered for courtesy of Unknown. Now, HEAT ups the temperature as it prepares to drop its latest box full of “SUPERBRANDS.”
hypebeast.com
Gucci's Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Skin Bags Serve Retro Glamor
Gucci‘s archive might be one of the most heavily referenced in the entire fashion industry, and no one pulls from the past better than the House’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele. From heavily-informed collections co-designed by Harry Styles to collaborations with Palace that looked to bring back ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s undertones, everything Gucci touches is a reflection on the past — and now, it continues its efforts with the release of the Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Hair Bag duo.
hypebeast.com
Shine Bright In Stone Island's Iridescent ECONYL Nylon Gloves
After unveiling its U.K. subculture-inspired footwear collection and a special 40th-anniversary luminescent jacket, Stone Island is back with yet more techwear, this time around tackling the humble glove. However, in true Stoney form, these are not any ordinary gloves; these are the snappily-named 92077 NYLON METAL IN ECONYL® REGENERATED NYLON gloves.
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
sneakernews.com
Spray Painted Swooshes Tag This Nike Air Force 1
From Tartan Swooshes to its faux Moving Company, Nike’s Sportswear division has enacted a multitude of inline themes for its roster of silhouettes to indulge in throughout the year, with the latest slate spray painting its midfoot Checks onto the various model’s. Anchoring the Nike Air Max Plus 3, Dunk Low and Air Max 90 thus far, the Beaverton-based brand’s 40th anniversary silhouette is next up to flaunt the stenciled Swoosh.
hypebeast.com
It's "A New Dawn" For Ferragamo's Just-Released SS23 Preview Collection
After new creative director Maximilian Davis sent his first Ferragamo show down the runway at Milan Fashion Week in September, select pieces from the show have now been made available for purchase. Titled “A New Dawn,” the preview collection was inspired by two different parts of Hollywood history: Salvatore Ferragamo’s time in/impact on Hollywood and long-standing relationships with its stars plus the “ease and sensuality” of modern-day Hollywood. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,” said Davis. “Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.”
Hypebae
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'
Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign
Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Huarache Speeds Up The “Moving Company” Collection
The Nike Air Huarache has been in full force over the latter few months, as the latest construction is set to join The Swooshes seasonal collection inspired by their own faux “Moving Company”. Having seemingly treated the entirety of the Beaverton-based brand’s lifestyle silhouettes including a duo of...
hypebeast.com
Aleali May Debuts Cozy Apparel Brand MAYDE WORLDWIDE
Stylist, model, and designer, Alieali May’s personal style often mixes elements of streetwear with luxury runway pieces. As a manifestation of her aesthetics and professions, the designer launched MAYDE WORLDWIDE — a unisex clothing label that focuses on delivering good-quality structured basics and elevated staples doused in rich color tones.
hypebeast.com
Homme Femme x Eddie Bauer Enlists Bloody Osiris for “HYPER HIKER” Campaign Lookbook
Homme Femme — led by Drew Evans — has just debuted its collaborative campaign with classic American label Eddie Bauer. Referencing Evans’ fond memories of the ’90s – early 2000s, the collection looks to show how the Eddie Bauer name found its way into hip-hop and the early days of streetwear.
hypebeast.com
CASETiFY and Drake's OVO Reveal First-Ever Collaboration
CASETiFY is releasing its first-ever collaboration with Drake‘s OVO, just in time to celebrate the artist’s newest joint album release with 21 Savage. The phone accessories company is releasing a simple two-piece collaboration that features an iPhone and AirPods and AirPods Pro case. OVO was founded in 2008 by Toronto superstar Drake and his business partners Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib. The brand has been known to release its own premium clothing and outerwear pieces as well as home goods inspired by its Canadian roots.
hypebeast.com
Nicholas Daley Taps Wu-Lu for a Lyric-Covered Charity T-Shirt
Nicholas Daley is one of London’s humblest designers, often putting things that truly matter to him at the forefront of his work. Take his Fall/Winter 2022 London Fashion Week showcase, for example, which saw the designer take over an East London warehouse with a celebratory event that honored the arts, music, and family. Now, in collaboration with the artist that appeared in his FW22 offering — Wu-Lu — Nicholas Daley readies a charity T-shirt sale as part of the “Dark Haze” collection.
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP Surrenders to the Skull With mastermind JAPAN Collaboration
Mastermind JAPAN and Carhartt, both mainline and through Carhartt WIP, have a relationship that spans more than a decade. Hypebeast’s archives found a collaboration between the two in 2010, and plenty more year after year, and now the duo are back together for a seasonal eight-piece drop. Under Masaaki...
