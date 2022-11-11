I-10 down to one lane from Loop 202 south to Riggs Road this weekend

Interstate 10 will be restricted to a single lane in both directions from Loop 202/SanTan Freeway south to Riggs Road this weekend for pavement sealing.

Lane reductions will be in effect from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday, and again from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT recommends drivers allow extra time and plan alternate routes.

All ramps connecting I-10 to Loop 202 will be closed at times Saturday. The ramps will reopen as soon as possible after the pavement sealant dries. Drivers also should plan for I-10 on-ramp and off-ramp closures from Chandler Boulevard to Riggs Road Saturday as the right lanes of I-10 will be closed.

Crews will work to reopen I-10 in sections as the work progresses on Saturday and Sunday, according to ADOT.

