2023 Honda Civic Type R Dyno Test Reveals 327 HP, More Power Than Claimed

By Chris Tsui
 2 days ago
Honda ECU tuners Hondata recently put a stock version of the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R on its dyno to get a baseline reading of how much power and torque it’s really making.

The results: 327.30 horsepower at 6,411 rpm and 359.53 pound-feet at 3,419 rpm. Compared to the stock 2017 Type R the firm tested, these are increases of 10.55 peak hp and 25.43 lb-ft. Official Honda specs say the new CTR makes 315 hp and 310 lb-ft, increases of 9 hp and 15 lb-ft, respectively. This means Honda is once again underrating the Civic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TSWM_0j7TDJLn00
Hondata

“This car drives much better than the FK8 CTR,” said Hondata co-founder Doug Macmillan. “It delivers 20-40 lb-ft torque increase from 2,000-3,500 rpm, spooling 300-400 rpm earlier. We look forward to finding out how much additional power the ’23 CTR can make with Hondata tuning.”

It’s important to note that every dyno is different, every run is often different, and thus it’s good practice to take this sort of thing with at least half a grain of salt. However, versions of this Civic have consistently been found to be making more power than advertised, whether that’s the Si or the Acura Integra .

A stock Si was found to be making 204 hp at the wheels by Hondata while the Integra showed up to 199 hp on a different dyno when tested by AHC Garage. According to those cars’ brochures, they both make exactly 200 hp.

In any case, Honda has made a point of boasting about the new Type R as both the most powerful Type R model yet and—from the factory, at least—the most powerful Honda-branded vehicle there’s ever been in the United States. Read our first track impressions here .

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

