WKRC
2 injured after shooting on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people are injured after a shooting on the highway Sunday. It happened on I-75 South just before the Ludlow Avenue exit around 8 p.m. Both were grazed by bullets and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police have not said if they have any suspects.
Fox 19
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
Fox 19
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a bar fight occurred at The Banks Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened inside the parking garage on East Second Street around 2:30 a.m. One other person was pistol-whipped and...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton Sunday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dayton Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Salem Avenue near Kenwood Avenue at around 7:01 p.m. At least one person was transported by medics to the...
WKRC
Teens accused of open firing into local neighborhood face judge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Three teenagers faced a judge Friday after police say they shot up several cars. Neighbors in Goshen Township say they could hear the shots early Thursday morning near the Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park. No one was hit, but there are bullet holes in several vehicles. The...
WLWT 5
Boone County police searching for missing adult male
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County police are searching for a missing adult male on Saturday. Officials said that Joshua Lively, a 31-year-old, white male of Windingvine Court in Florence was last seen by his parents at their home on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Lively left the...
WLWT 5
Man accused of leaving Oxford bar, intentionally setting fire in alley
OXFORD, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to an arson in Uptown Oxford last month. Tyler Nichols of Oxford has been charged with aggravated arson. On Oct. 17, Oxford police were dispatched to an alley off E. Walnut Street for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, they saw a row of overflowing trash bins burning.
Police arrest 27-year-old for 2015 cold case murder in College Hill
Police arrested Markel Love, 27, for the shooting death of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson. According to police, Lampson was shot during a robbery.
WKRC
Police cancel endangered missing alert for Middletown man with dementia
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A statewide endangered missing alert out of Middletown for an elderly man has been canceled. Jasper Thomas, 81, drove away from his home on 14th Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say he suffers from dementia. He was found safe Sunday around 3 p.m.
Fox 19
$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris, Jr. during a brief hearing...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police asking for help finding domestic violence suspect
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a fugitive. 55-year-old Danny Fleming is wanted on a domestic violence warrant. Police say he flipped a woman out of her chair, slapped her in the face multiple times, and kicked her in the ribs. Fleming is described as being...
Cincinnati: A Man Opens Fire On A Van On 75
It looks like a man opened fire on a van on I-75 during the day. Why would someone just start shooting at somebody in the freeway. We got to put these guns down. Via Fox19 It happened Thursday around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 just before the Norwood Lateral, according to St. Bernard Police […]
Fox 19
$8.27M bond set for 16-year-old suspected in trio of murders
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $8.27 million for a total of 20 charges that include murder, kidnapping and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Deters says Michael Madaris, 16, is accused of killing Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a rival gang, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in October.
33-year-old man killed in shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight Saturday, police confirmed. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers got a report of a shooting around 1:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North I Street. Police found the victim, Nicholas F. Lakes, 33, deceased when they arrived. Someone in red […]
Man suffering from 'life-threatening' injuries after shooting in Avondale
Police responded to the 600 block of Gholson Avenue in Avondale on Saturday night for a shooting. Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries.
Fox 19
Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
1 dead, multiple injured after overnight crash on I-675 SB
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound. According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle. Everyone was transported to the hospital. One person was confirmed […]
WLWT 5
3 teens arrested, accused of firing into cars, homes in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio — Neighbors in one Goshen neighborhood woke up Thursday morning to the sound of gunfire. Some bullets pierced cars that were parked near the front of the Lakeshore Estates mobile home park while others shattered car windows. "I was just laying back there in bed, and I...
Butler County man accused of shooting a neighbor is indicted on aggravated murder charge
BUTLER COUNTY — “Senseless and despicable act” is how Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones described the killing of a man shot by his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office social media page. A Butler County grand jury indicted Austin Gene Combs, 26, on...
WLWT 5
Police: Victim identified following fatal crash in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in Westwood Thursday evening. According to police, just before 5:30 p.m. CPD's traffic unit responded to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of a fatal crash. Police said the victim was driving a 2002 red Mercury Sable...
