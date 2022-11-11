ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Takeoff fans gather in Atlanta to celebrate his life

By SUDHIN THANAWALA
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Si67L_0j7TCJAk00

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans gathered Friday to remember rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in a rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up.

State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, hosted a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Jenifer Loving, 22, stood in line with her infant son, Mateo, for more than an hour before doors opened to fans. She said Takeoff’s death was heartbreaking because he was so young.

Migos’ music represented the creativity and culture of the Black community, she said, and she worried the group would be too saddened to make new music — at least for a while.

“It’s just something that you can play anywhere, and everybody will just come out and come around and dance,” she said. “It’s how it brings people together. It’s how it makes the whole room just fill up with positivity.”

Eric Hood, an Atlanta firefighter, said he was shocked when he heard about Takeoff’s death because of the three members of Migos, he was considered the most laid back.

Migos’ music was an “escape” for many people, he said, and he was hopeful the event would leave his family and the rest of the group with lasting memories of him.

“I pray for them,” he said. “I hope they continue to be uplifting, positive, influential members in the society and keep pushing forward.”

Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but State Farm Arena said well before Friday that the event had reached capacity and fans without tickets should not come downtown.

The venue did not release a program for the event.

The Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos also included Takeoff’s uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. All three were largely raised by Takeoff’s mother in an Atlanta suburb.

Migos broke out nearly a decade ago with the 2013 hit “Versace,” which hit even greater heights in popularity through a Drake remix.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the day after the shooting that Takeoff was “well respected,” and there was “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Migos’ record label, Quality Control, mourned Takeoff’s death in a statement posted on Instagram that attributed it to “senseless violence and a stray bullet.” Police have said nothing about the gunshot being stray.

Instead of flowers or gifts, his family has asked that people make donations to The Rocket Foundation, which was established in Takeoff’s honor and aims to prevent gun violence, according to its website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
TMZ.com

Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial

1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Page Six

Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed

Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

J. Prince Says He Will Not Protect Takeoff’s Killer

This week Hip Hop fans were shocked after Migos member Takeoff was murdered in front of a crowd of people outside a Houston bowling alley. The rapper was on video seen exiting the private birthday party for music exec Jas Prince. Jas’ father, Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince, releases a...
HOUSTON, TX
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
BET

TakeOff’s Family Holds Atlanta Candlelight Vigil In His Honor

Migos rapper TakeOff was honored at a vigil in Atlanta hosted by his closest family and friends after he was shot and killed in the crossfire at a private event in Houston on Nov.1. Footage of a candle-lighting ceremony surfaced online on Friday (Nov. 4) and showed TakeOff’s loved ones...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Prince Bashes “False Narrative” In Statement Regarding Takeoff’s Death

J. Prince shares a statement following the death of Takeoff. J. Prince is setting the record straight following the death of Takeoff in Houston. Over the past few days, the Rap-A-Lot founder’s faced some significant criticism after the Migos rapper’s death since Quavo and Takeoff were with Jas Prince hours before the shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy