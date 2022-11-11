ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76

By Cameron Kiszla, Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGl1u_0j7TCFdq00

(KTLA) — Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets.

Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports.

Gallagher shot to fame in the 1970s after appearing on late-night television shows, including “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPoWp_0j7TCFdq00

He then gained more prominence through 13 specials, beginning with 1980’s “An Uncensored Evening” for Showtime, which was the network’s first comedy special, Variety reported.

He also recorded several comedy specials for HBO.

Even after the height of his fame, Gallagher’s influence persisted through homages and parodies, including in the early 2000s on “Chapelle’s Show,” which captured his trademark smashing of watermelons and other items using his “Sledge-O-Matic” hammer.

In recent years, however, Gallagher’s act was criticized by some as being homophobic and racist. He notably stormed out of a recording of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast mid-interview when questioned about some of those jokes.

He also sued his younger brother, Ron, for trademark infringement after he adopted the moniker Gallagher II and went on tour “mimicking his act,” the Tampa Bay Times reported.

On his Facebook page, Gallagher promoted performances from as recently as October, noting that he was “feeling great!!” and wanted to work on “projects to make this world a ‘funner planet.’”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Lowe’s Home Improvement worker arrested after stealing nearly $11K in fraud refunds, Monroe Police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 1, 2022, to November 9, 2022, Monroe Police discovered that 22-year-old Daphnee Walters allegedly stole $10,900 from Lowe’s Home Improvement by making fraudulent refunds. According to police, a manager at the store advised authorities that Walters admitted to the theft. […]
MONROE, LA
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
stpetecatalyst.com

Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies

Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
MyArkLaMiss

Candy Cane Lane drive thru lights is open for the holidays

CALHOUN, La (KTVE/KARD)– Ever since 2017, when the Hanson family opened Candy Cane Lane, it has been one of the events that families look forward to each holiday season. Candy Cane Lane just opened for the season, and we learned more about this magical park. Ben Hanson, owner of Candy Cane Lane, told us more. […]
CALHOUN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies make second arrest in Vidalia human trafficking investigation; suspect allegedly took minors to locations

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have made a second arrest in their human trafficking investigation. According to officials, they recovered additional evidence in their investigation and identified 38-year-old Eddie L. Holloway as a suspect who […]
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 ex-officers plead to lesser charges in girl’s shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three former police officers who were charged with killing an 8-year-old girl after they opened fire in the direction of a crowd leaving a high school football game in suburban Philadelphia pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts each of reckless endangerment. The negotiated pleas included a dismissal of manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter charges […]
SHARON HILL, PA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy