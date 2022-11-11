Read full article on original website
Kerrang
The Regrettes share three new songs as part of Further Joy deluxe edition
It’s been a huge year for The Regrettes, and the band are celebrating all things Further Joy with the release of three brand-new songs. The tracks – Dummy, Shapeshifter and Answer – are out now on the deluxe edition of their latest album, with the band teasing that, “These are some really special songs that we’ve been so excited to share with you.”
guitar.com
Iggy Pop promises his new album Every Loser will “beat the shit out of you”
Punk icon Iggy Pop has announced his 19th studio album Every Loser. Scheduled to be released on January 6, Every Loser is set to see Iggy returning to his heavier rock roots following his jazz-inclined previous effort 2019 Free. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone announcing the album, the Godfather of Punk promised “The music will beat the shit out of you,” adding that “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew [Watt] and [his label] Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids.”
Kerrang
Listen to Honey Revenge’s relatable new single, Rerun
Honey Revenge have shared a catchy and relatable new single, Rerun. A very timeless release, the duo – guitarist Donovan Lloyd and vocalist Devin Papadol – explain of the song: “We’ve all struggled with things not going the way we planned. It’s not easy to bounce back from being let down.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chiiild Returns With New Single, “Bon Voyage”
Expectedly, this one’s for the late night drives. Chiiild, an experimental soul band from Montréal, has returned with a new single and music video, “Bon Voyage.” The band is fronted and mostly managed by Yonatan “xSDTRK” Ayal, who collaborates with producer-guitarist Pierre-Luc Rioux. “Bon Voyage” follows Chiiild’s last release back in February, a cover of Kid Cudi’s “Day N Nite.“
Prevention
See Dolly Parton, 76, Stun in Head-to-Toe Leather at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. To accept the honor (and perform her first rock song), she dressed the part, wearing head-to-toe leather. She had previously withdrawn from the nomination, but had a change of heart. Just a few months ago,...
Eminem gives epic Rock Hall performance with Steven Tyler, Ed Sheeran
LOS ANGELES – For the second year in a row, a rapper delivered the most jaw-dropping performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In 2021, it was LL Cool J sweating across the stage. In 2022, it was Eminem, whose star power combined with amazing special guests brought the house down at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Rock Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin'" on Saturday night (Nov. 5). She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
“Nothing On But The Radio” By Gary Allan Will Inspire You To Dance
“Nothing On But The Radio” by Gary Allan is a composition of Brice Long, Odie Blackmon, and Byron Hill. In June 2004, the song was released as part of Allan’s album “See If I Care.” In December 2004, the song hits number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It would have been Allan’s third and last number 1 hit single. However, in 2013, Allan’s hit song “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” also peaked at number one. At the same time, “Nothing On But The Radio” was also on the 32nd spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later on, this song became a part of Allan’s Greatest Hits album. Furthermore, the song received an ASCAP Award in 2005 for being one of the most frequently performed country songs.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
thehypemagazine.com
Chicago Artist Producer Master Yeti Tops 4M Streams and Drops New Single “Livin’ Life”
Southside Chicago-bred hip-hop artist, creative director and music producer Master Yeti has returned to fire up the fall with his new single “Livin’ Life,” now available across all major streaming platforms. After racking up over 4 Million streams dropping singles like EDM track, “Lulu Lemon,” and his most recent drop, “My Time,” Yeti now delivers a fast-paced commercial trap beat and proud lyrics to take listeners on an immersive ride from dodging haters to spinning out on the lavish life. As he preps the release of an official music video before the holiday break, Yeti has now leaked plans to drop a debut album early in 2023.
Iggy Pop Announces New Album, ‘Every Loser,’ Arriving Next Year
When rock icon Iggy Pop dropped his latest single, “Frenzy,” he alluded to more new music to come. He’s delivering just that. Having recently signed a deal with producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records, an imprint of Atlantic Records, Pop’s new album will ring in the New Year will a release date set for Jan. 6.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
guitar.com
Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton rock out, and a Judas Priest reunion: highlights from the Rock Hall 2022 ceremony
The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Saturday in Los Angeles with several noteworthy moments on stage throughout the night. The annual honours included legendary acts from those including Judas Priest, Dolly Parton, and Lionel Richie. Here are some highlights from the night:. KK...
New Viva Vision music light show coming to Fremont Street Experience
The Viva Vision performances by Fremont Street Experience are seven- to nine-minute visual renditions of each band, their lyrics, and the artist's message.
Kerrang
Void Of Vision drop surprise new EP, CHRONICLES III: UNDERWORLD
Following last month’s killer single HELL HELL HELL, heavy Melbourne crew Void Of Vision have just dropped a surprise EP, CHRONICLES III: UNDERWORLD. The three-track record includes HELL… plus the songs NEUE SICHT and next single ASMR. Of that latter song, frontman Jack Bergin reveals: “This track out of everything was funnily enough the first song we wrote for the whole CHRONICLES series during the pandemic and a piece of work we kept left aside to save for the final chapter. I’m fairly sure the vocal demo was the first thing I tracked on my laptop for this whole project.
iheart.com
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.
Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
