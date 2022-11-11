ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kerrang

The Regrettes share three new songs as part of Further Joy deluxe edition

It’s been a huge year for The Regrettes, and the band are celebrating all things Further Joy with the release of three brand-new songs. The tracks – Dummy, Shapeshifter and Answer – are out now on the deluxe edition of their latest album, with the band teasing that, “These are some really special songs that we’ve been so excited to share with you.”
guitar.com

Iggy Pop promises his new album Every Loser will “beat the shit out of you”

Punk icon Iggy Pop has announced his 19th studio album Every Loser. Scheduled to be released on January 6, Every Loser is set to see Iggy returning to his heavier rock roots following his jazz-inclined previous effort 2019 Free. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone announcing the album, the Godfather of Punk promised “The music will beat the shit out of you,” adding that “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew [Watt] and [his label] Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids.”
Kerrang

Listen to Honey Revenge’s relatable new single, Rerun

Honey Revenge have shared a catchy and relatable new single, Rerun. A very timeless release, the duo – guitarist Donovan Lloyd and vocalist Devin Papadol – explain of the song: “We’ve all struggled with things not going the way we planned. It’s not easy to bounce back from being let down.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chiiild Returns With New Single, “Bon Voyage”

Expectedly, this one’s for the late night drives. Chiiild, an experimental soul band from Montréal, has returned with a new single and music video, “Bon Voyage.” The band is fronted and mostly managed by Yonatan “xSDTRK” Ayal, who collaborates with producer-guitarist Pierre-Luc Rioux. “Bon Voyage” follows Chiiild’s last release back in February, a cover of Kid Cudi’s “Day N Nite.“
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Country Thang Daily

“Nothing On But The Radio” By Gary Allan Will Inspire You To Dance

“Nothing On But The Radio” by Gary Allan is a composition of Brice Long, Odie Blackmon, and Byron Hill. In June 2004, the song was released as part of Allan’s album “See If I Care.” In December 2004, the song hits number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It would have been Allan’s third and last number 1 hit single. However, in 2013, Allan’s hit song “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” also peaked at number one. At the same time, “Nothing On But The Radio” was also on the 32nd spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later on, this song became a part of Allan’s Greatest Hits album. Furthermore, the song received an ASCAP Award in 2005 for being one of the most frequently performed country songs.
thehypemagazine.com

Chicago Artist Producer Master Yeti Tops 4M Streams and Drops New Single “Livin’ Life”

Southside Chicago-bred hip-hop artist, creative director and music producer Master Yeti has returned to fire up the fall with his new single “Livin’ Life,” now available across all major streaming platforms. After racking up over 4 Million streams dropping singles like EDM track, “Lulu Lemon,” and his most recent drop, “My Time,” Yeti now delivers a fast-paced commercial trap beat and proud lyrics to take listeners on an immersive ride from dodging haters to spinning out on the lavish life. As he preps the release of an official music video before the holiday break, Yeti has now leaked plans to drop a debut album early in 2023.
American Songwriter

Iggy Pop Announces New Album, ‘Every Loser,’ Arriving Next Year

When rock icon Iggy Pop dropped his latest single, “Frenzy,” he alluded to more new music to come. He’s delivering just that. Having recently signed a deal with producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records, an imprint of Atlantic Records, Pop’s new album will ring in the New Year will a release date set for Jan. 6.
Kerrang

Void Of Vision drop surprise new EP, CHRONICLES III: UNDERWORLD

Following last month’s killer single HELL HELL HELL, heavy Melbourne crew Void Of Vision have just dropped a surprise EP, CHRONICLES III: UNDERWORLD. The three-track record includes HELL… plus the songs NEUE SICHT and next single ASMR. Of that latter song, frontman Jack Bergin reveals: “This track out of everything was funnily enough the first song we wrote for the whole CHRONICLES series during the pandemic and a piece of work we kept left aside to save for the final chapter. I’m fairly sure the vocal demo was the first thing I tracked on my laptop for this whole project.
iheart.com

Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.

Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.

