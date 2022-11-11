Read full article on original website
Gouldbusk Community Club Annual Thanksgiving Lunch is Sunday, Nov. 20
Gouldbusk Community Club is having their annual Thanksgiving lunch on Sunday, November 20th, at Panther Creek School Cafeteria from 12:00 to 1:30. Club members will be serving turkey and dressing, ham, rolls and coffee and tea. Please bring a side or dessert. Donations would be appreciated for the Panther Creek scholarships.
Hidden Gems: Abilene Drug Emporium aims to connect with customers, community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many people think of the Abilene Drug Emporium as a pharmacy, grocery or supplement store, but did you know that Drug Emporium is also heavily involved in the community? This store is a little bit of everything, at least according to General Manager Travis Hill, but he said the focus inside […]
Johnson Feed Barn Held Grand Opening Last Saturday
A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting was held at the new location for Johnson Feed Barn on Saturday. Owners Richard Johnson and Brent & Renea McMillan greeted visitors and shoppers all day, along with Johnson's granddaughters Brittni M. Kaczyk and Whitney M. Shorb. The Ribbon Cutting with the family and some Chamber of Commerce members is also shown in photos above.
A Very Merry Christmas - Book Festival
Coleman Public Library, 402 Commercial Ave. The Coleman Public Library will be hosting its first “A Very Merry Christmas Book Festival” on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:00 AM – 2:00 pm. Fifteen authors from Coleman and surrounding counties have signed up for the event. Books can be purchased as a wonderful Christmas gift, for family members that are hard to buy for, or for your own enjoyment. But most of all, this event is for friends and family to come together and enjoy wonderful fellowship. Refreshments and coffee will be served. (Read more below...)
52nd Annual Christmas In November this weekend
This is the 52nd annual Abilene Christmas In November is coming up this weekend at The Abilene Convention. We have 155 vendors from all over the United States!. Santa will be available for pictures with the kids of all ages.
GALLERY: Abandoned home catches fire in Clyde
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An abandoned house in Clyde caught fire Monday night. With Clyde Volunteer and City Fire Departments responding to the fire in the 2000 block of Gashouse Road, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the house was abandoned and nobody was hurt as a result of the fire. Authorities said the fire […]
Tree Removal at Coleman Public Library
As many have already noticed today, the Oak tree in front of Coleman's Public Library has been removed. We asked the city and Sue Dossey, CPL Librarian, for explanations and they obliged. Dossey mentioned that the tree, planted in the early 80's, was pushing down the electric pole and growing into the cables, but was also cracking the sidewalk. The root system has also grown under the building foundation and has ruined floors in the library. James King, Assistant City Manager, also responded with this statement:
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th
Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Three hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crash in Brownwood
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crashed in Brownwood Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of US 377 and S Crockett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Police say witnesses report a motorcyclist who was trying to change lanes clipped another bike, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved […]
City Council to Meet Thursday - Will Discuss EMS Services
The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 5: 15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. All items on the agenda are for possible discussion and action. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/. Full agenda is attached.
Charlie Wayne Brewer
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his immediate family. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel, with Mickey Wayne Isbell officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Gary N. Barton, 64
Our Heavenly Father called Gary Neil Barton, age 64, of Talpa, home on Monday, November 14, 2022. Gary was born May 11, 1958, in Brownwood to O’Neil and Jo Ann Barton. He grew up in Early and Brownwood graduating from Brownwood High School in 1976. Gary had several occupational adventures of which his favorite was GB Construction in Coleman and the surrounding area. He was Fire Chief of the Valera Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
5 injured, 3 transported in 3-motorcycle accident
Shortly after noon Saturday, first responders were dispatched to U.S. 377 South near the intersection of Crockett at the Stripes location for a multiple vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered that three motorcycles involved in Hardi’s Bikers Memorial Ride had collided. One witness on the scene stated the motorcycles were attempting to change lanes when they collided. Another witness stated one of the motorcycles in front was attempting to stop traffic for the group and was clipped by another, which led to the pileup.
Report: North Abilene motel robbed at gunpoint
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene motel was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. The robbery happened at a motel on the 2200 block of W Overland Trail just after 9:00 p.m. An incident report states a suspect jumped behind the counter and demanded money from a clerk while pointing a firearm. This suspect fled […]
CISD Board to Meet Monday
The Coleman ISD Board of Trustees’ regular meeting will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:30pm at the CISD Administration building. THE BOARD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO GO INTO CLOSED SESSION AS AUTHORIZED BY THE TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT, TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 551.001 et seq., AND FOR THE REASONS STATED IN THE CODE.
Coleman High's FFA Public Relations Team Qualifies for Area Contet
Coleman's FFA Leadership Development teams competed yesterday in the Big Country District contest at Cisco College. CHS Ag teacher Bailey Hunter said, "We’re so proud of all of our students!" Hunter announced the results below:. Public Relations- 2nd place, Competing at Area IV contest in Abilene on Monday:. Team...
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at northside motel
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a north side motel. According to an incident report, the victim stated the suspect jumped behind a counter and demanded money, while pointing a firearm at them. The suspect then fled before officers arrived. Track...
