San Jose, CA

CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
travelawaits.com

Why You’ll Love This Beautiful Town On The Bay For A December Holiday Getaway

It’s back! The City of Sausalito’s month-long Holiday by the Bay is returning for its second season this December. Highlights include a lighted boat parade, fireworks, a 5K run, local artists’ open studios, and a gingerbread house tour. Visitors will also enjoy Sausalito’s shopping, dining, live music, and more, all with the beautiful waterfront as a backdrop.
SAUSALITO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor

The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
macaronikid.com

Save Up to 50% at California's Great America Winterfest!

Step into a world of holiday magic at California’s Great America WinterFest!. The Bay Area’s most immersive holiday event returns this year, sparkling brighter than ever before. WinterFest brings holiday cheer to California’s Great America as the park is magically transformed into a winter wonderland and holiday festival. Guests can ice-skate in front of the iconic Carousel Columbia, take in the dazzling sights, sip on crafted hot chocolate, and marvel at spectacular live shows.
CALIFORNIA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA

Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
PLEASANTON, CA
The Almanac Online

Revamped former President Hotel in Palo Alto to offer rooftop bar and cafe

A rendering of the President's Terrace rooftop bar planned at the Graduate Palo Alto hotel set to open in December. Courtesy Graduate Palo Alto. Graduate Palo Alto, the luxury hotel resulting from the controversial renovation of Palo Alto's historic President Hotel (formerly apartments), is set to open a cafe and a rooftop bar next month.
PALO ALTO, CA

