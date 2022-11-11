Read full article on original website
Danny Earl Thames
Danny Earl Thames, 71, of Brookeland passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A graveside Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Ivie Cemetery in Kennard, Texas at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Jerry Gilbert officiating. Danny was born on May 22, 1951 in Houston,...
Mike Martindale
Mike Martindale, age 76, of Jasper, Texas, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper. A native and lifelong resident of Jasper, he was a third generation logging contractor in the local timber industry where he was extremely influential and highly regarded. Mike was the President & CEO of Martindale Lumber & Timber Company and was successful in building a local sawmill in Jasper. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking.
Florence Elaine Pickering
Florence Elaine Pickering, 85 of Kirbyville passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Impact Church in Beaumont. Born May 4, 1937 to Clyde Rowland and Vera Leona (Mason) in Nederland, TX she worked in...
Cecilia Laneice Morgan
Cecilia Laneice Morgan "Necy" of Kirbyville passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 2 pm Wednesday November 16, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Trout Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, November 15. Born...
Large home in Newton destroyed by fire
A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
It was said to be a big issue, but maybe it wasn't
Over the last few weeks many people had commented and voiced concerns about the City of Jasper's recent decision to allow the use and sale of alcoholic beverages in the park. To that end, the District 1 City Council Member, Anderson Land, who opposed the measure from the beginning, fought to get the issue back on the agenda to be discussed again, but it was reportedly opposed by Mayor Randy Sayers who refused to allow it to come back to the table. However, when it was finally brought before the council and discussed again on Monday evening, only one person voiced opposition to the measure.
One in custody following vehicle and foot pursuit
A man is in custody following a late Tuesday morning incident involving both a vehicle pursuit and a foot pursuit. It happened shortly before 11:00 on the south end of Jasper. According to Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall, it began with a routine traffic stop of an older model Cadillac sedan on Bulldog Avenue in front of Rayburn Healthcare & Rehab. Hall said the driver then fled from the officer and after going through a parking lot he left the car sitting sideways in traffic on Highway 96 at Bulldog Avenue and fled on foot.
The Annual Lakes Area Cruisers Car Show is this weekend
The members of the Lakes Area Cruisers, a group of car and hot rod enthusiasts here in the Jasper Area are getting ready for the annual car show and rod run to take place this weekend. The show, which will be held at the Super 8 Motel on Highway 96...
Crash during chase followed illegal deer hunting incident
A crazy situation occurred late Monday evening involving a homeowner chasing three illegal hunters that ended with a crash about four miles southwest of Jasper. According to Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Justin Eddins, the three were on a road when they shot at - but missed - a deer on private property. Eddins said a homeowner next door then began chasing the three until they wrecked out.
