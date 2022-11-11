18-Year-Old Student Shot Dead Near High School in Kew Gardens Hills Thursday

An 18-year-old student was shot dead near a high school in Kew Gardens Hills Thursday.

The victim, Mark Greene, was fatally shot at around 3:10 p.m. at the 77th Road and Main Street intersection — just feet away from P.S. 792 North Queens Community High School where he was a student.

Greene, from Jamaica, was found by responding police with multiple gunshot wounds about his body, the NYPD said.

The victim was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he could not be saved.

Two males were taken into custody at the scene. A firearm was recovered at the location.

A student who witnessed the shooting said at least half a dozen shots rang out causing bystanders to immediately run for cover.

“He fell forward, it was like six, seven shots,” Rocio Hernandez told the New York Post.

“He fell right in front of the bus stop. It happened so fast; I ran back to the school. Everyone just ran back.”

P.S. 792 was placed into lockdown minutes after the shooting, according to reports.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting and police have not officially charged anyone in relation to Greene’s death. The investigation is ongoing and NYPD did not provide any further information.

Dept. of Education Chancellor David Banks took to Twitter late Thursday to grieve Greene’s loss.

“Today, one of our students was a victim of a senseless act of gun violence while leaving school,” Banks wrote.

“Words cannot express the grief the family and friends of this young man are feeling tonight, and I am grieving alongside them as they honor his memory.”

Banks said that security at the P.S. 792 will be increased and that emotional support services will be provided to staff and students.