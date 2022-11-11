Read full article on original website
Related
John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed
While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue
Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
Eminem gives epic Rock Hall performance with Steven Tyler, Ed Sheeran
LOS ANGELES – For the second year in a row, a rapper delivered the most jaw-dropping performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In 2021, it was LL Cool J sweating across the stage. In 2022, it was Eminem, whose star power combined with amazing special guests brought the house down at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Rock Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin'" on Saturday night (Nov. 5). She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.
Sharon Osbourne On Why Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Is 'Jealous' Of Ozzy
Dickinson made an enemy of Sharon in 2005 when he repeatedly criticized Ozzy during the Ozzfest tour.
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle
Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle. You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch K.K. Downing play live with Judas Priest for the first time in 13 years at the 2022 Rock Hall induction ceremony
Richie Faulkner describes being part of a guitar trio with Downing and Glenn Tipton as “an experience I'll never forget”. Judas Priest reunited with K.K. Downing at this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the guitarist's first performance with the band in 13 years. The...
NME
Sammy Hagar says he and Alex Van Halen “don’t talk” anymore
Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has discussed the rumoured Van Halen tribute concert, expressing his interest but claiming drummer Alex Van Halen will not return his messages. Back in April, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted leaked news of the planned tribute concert to the public, saying he had been...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
‘Crushing Metal': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Phantom Lord’ In Honor of the Zazulas
On the heels of releasing the full download of their recent old-school show in Florida, Metallica have started to unleash pro-shot videos of their performance, too, starting with the epic "Phantom Lord." As he was introducing the classic Kill 'Em All track to the crowd, James Hetfield said, "The title...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Garth Brooks announces new 2023 Las Vegas residency
Garth Brooks announced he will headline a new residency in Las Vegas in 2023.
Dolly Parton Debuts Brand New Rock Song, And Slays The Electric Guitar, At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
What else is there to say about the one and only Dolly Parton at this point?. She’s accomplished almost any and everything you can dream of in the realm of country music, has launched multiple, very successful businesses, starred in Hollywood movies, is active in giving back in all sorts of philanthropic efforts, and is both a country and pop culture icon.
Ozzy Osbourne says he's happy to work with Tony Iommi again, just not as Black Sabbath
The Prince Of Darkness would collaborate with Tony Iommi again, as long as it's not as Black Sabbath, as Ozzy says the Godfathers of Metal are "over"
Q985
Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0