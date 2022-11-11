Read full article on original website
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The NFL heads to Munich, Germany, for the first time in history, where the Seattle Seahawks will square off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on Sunday, November 13 (11/13/2022). The game will be broadcast nationwide on NFL Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and...
Yardbarker
Bucs' Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
Tom Brady's Bucs Win vs. Seahawks Pushes Falcons Back in NFC South Standings
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
WATCH: Highlights from Seahawks vs. Buccaneers Week 10
The Seattle Seahawks lost a tough one Sunday morning when they fell 21-16 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany. If you missed any of the action, you can catch the highlights below.
Seahawks Week 10 injury report: 1 ruled out, 1 questionable vs. Bucs
The Seahawks have wrapped up their final practice of the week and are ready to take on the Buccaneers early Sunday morning. They’re heading into this matchup relatively healthy, with only one minor player having been ruled out and another listed as questionable. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Darrell Taylor are all expected to play.
Yardbarker
Marquise Goodwin Active For Seahawks Against Buccaneers in Germany
After receiving a questionable designation on the Seahawks final injury report on Friday, Marquise Goodwin will be active against the Buccaneers for Sunday's international Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany. Dealing with a groin injury suffered during a Week 8 win over the New York Giants, Goodwin didn't suit up...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Players, coaches, staff — and media — want to come back for another Seahawks game in Munich after a glorious NFL debut here.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 10 vs. Tampa Bay
Welcome to Game 10 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
Seahawks LB Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history Sunday in Munich
On Sunday, linebacker Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off in Munich, Germany. As CBS Sports' John Breech points out, Germany checks off the fifth country Irvin's played a regular season game in, setting a new NFL record. Sunday's trip...
NBC Sports
Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 10 win over Seahawks
It wasn’t perfect, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to .500. The Bucs traveled across the pond for the first NFL game in Germany, and they’ll return home at 5-5 after a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. After executing a perfect game-winning drive...
Seahawks fall to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in Germany
MUNICH — The Seattle Seahawks lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in the NFL’s first-ever game played in Germany. The Seahawks were looking to continue their winning ways against Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers. Even with the Bucs’ struggles and coming off a 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll and the Hawks had a tough test...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks score, takeaways: Tampa Bay uses dominant run attack to win first NFL game in Germany
Running the football to a victory was unexpected for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, yet they rushed for 161 yards and then held on in a crucial 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks to take the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Crossing the pond seemed to be just the trick to awaken Tampa Bay's run game, as the Buccaneers averaged only 3.7 yards per carry but got explosive runs from Rachaad White to hold off the NFC West-leading Seahawks.
Bucs make roster moves before Sunday's game vs. Seahawks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding some reinforcements on the eve of Week 10. Linebacker Ulysees Gilbert and cornerback Ryan Smith have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks. Both players will give the Bucs added depth...
The Bucs will probably take an L against the Seahawks this Sunday
'This is still a flawed team that has a lot of problems that remain unsolved.'
Bucs CB Zyon McCollum (concussion) won't return vs. Seahawks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to finish Sunday’s game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks without one of their cornerbacks. Rookie Zyon McCollum left the game in the first half, and after being evaluated for a concussion, has been ruled out for the rest of the game. A...
SkySports
NFL Germany: Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Seattle Seahawks in Munich in latest first for NFL's global expansion
Having successfully established itself as a permanent fixture in the UK sporting landscape, the league now turns its attention to the largest NFL fan base in Europe by staging a debut regular season game in Germany. Such was the vast interest that the league claimed it received three million ticket...
