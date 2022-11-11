ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bucs' Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith

The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
SEATTLE, WA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Marquise Goodwin Active For Seahawks Against Buccaneers in Germany

After receiving a questionable designation on the Seahawks final injury report on Friday, Marquise Goodwin will be active against the Buccaneers for Sunday's international Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany. Dealing with a groin injury suffered during a Week 8 win over the New York Giants, Goodwin didn't suit up...
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 10 vs. Tampa Bay

Welcome to Game 10 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 10 win over Seahawks

It wasn’t perfect, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to .500. The Bucs traveled across the pond for the first NFL game in Germany, and they’ll return home at 5-5 after a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. After executing a perfect game-winning drive...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks fall to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in Germany

MUNICH — The Seattle Seahawks lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in the NFL’s first-ever game played in Germany. The Seahawks were looking to continue their winning ways against Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers. Even with the Bucs’ struggles and coming off a 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll and the Hawks had a tough test...
CBS Sports

Buccaneers vs. Seahawks score, takeaways: Tampa Bay uses dominant run attack to win first NFL game in Germany

Running the football to a victory was unexpected for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, yet they rushed for 161 yards and then held on in a crucial 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks to take the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Crossing the pond seemed to be just the trick to awaken Tampa Bay's run game, as the Buccaneers averaged only 3.7 yards per carry but got explosive runs from Rachaad White to hold off the NFC West-leading Seahawks.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy