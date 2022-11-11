Read full article on original website
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
‘Seinfeld’: The Secret to Elaine’s ‘Big Salad’ Finally Revealed
The secret to Elaine’s ‘big salad’ from ‘Seinfeld’ has finally been revealed, and it is similar to a very famous salad that most people have already had.
Gallagher, legendary prop comedian, dies at 76
Comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76 after battling health problems in recent years. Gallagher became a household favorite in the ‘80s when his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening” became the first stand-up special to air on cable TV.Nov. 12, 2022.
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
Gallagher, the Watermelon-Smashing Comedian Whose Act Turned Bigoted, Dead at 76
Gallagher, the mustachioed prop comedian who rose to prominence with smashed watermelons and garnered controversy later in life for racist and homophobic jokes, has died. He was 76. Craig Marquardo, the comedian’s former manager, confirmed his death in an email to Rolling Stone. Gallagher had reportedly been living in hospice...
The Academy has found its next Oscar host. And no, it’s not Chris Rock
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 95th Academy Awards, the show’s producers announced Monday, returning to the Oscars stage for the third time following back-to-back stints in 2017 and 2018. The show is set to air March 12 on ABC. In Kimmel, the motion picture academy and ABC...
Netflix Tests Live Streaming with Chris Rock Special
Netflix is hosting its first-ever live, global streaming event with a comedy special featuring Chris Rock. The comedian, writer, director and actor will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
Millennials And Gen X’ers, These Photos May Feel Like Just Yesterday, But They’re All Actually From Three Decades Ago
If you recognize these photos you probably need a retinol night cream and good comfy shoes.
Broadway's 'Playbill' leaves Twitter, saying the site 'expanded tolerance for hate'
NEW YORK -- Broadway's Playbill says it is leaving Twitter indefinitely. Playbill, a news outlet and guide for the Broadway theater community and theatergoers, said Friday it left Twitter after Elon Musk took over the platform. In a statement, Playbill said the social media platform has "greatly expanded its tolerance...
