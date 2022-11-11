ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies

Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
Gallagher, legendary prop comedian, dies at 76

Comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76 after battling health problems in recent years. Gallagher became a household favorite in the ‘80s when his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening” became the first stand-up special to air on cable TV.Nov. 12, 2022.
Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
