Washington Examiner

'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary

There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
WASHINGTON, DC
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
The Daily South

Former Marine Jessica Rambo Found New Way To Serve Through Art

Jessica Rambo grew up in a military family. Her mother and several of her uncles all served in the armed forces. “Although it wasn't really the family business, it definitely was something that I was proud [of],” she told Southern Living. “When I was a lost soul trying to figure out what path I wanted, that was the clearest in my mind of what I wanted to do.” But Rambo wasn’t looking for just any type of role, she wanted to be a combat cameraman with the United States Marine Corps. In 2006, she made her dream a reality. Through her creative lens, Rambo told the stories of her fellow service members and also documented the humanitarian relief work taking place behind the front lines. “We do a lot more than just fighting in wars,” Rambo said. “The diversity of Marines and their backgrounds is always a good story to tell.” She spent time in Hawaii and also traveled to various parts of Asia and Australia. She was later stationed at Quantico and then the Pentagon before her military career came to a sudden stop. “In 2011, I got in a really bad car accident. And that kind of was the demise of my military career,” Rambo said.
GREENSBORO, NC
NEWS CENTER Maine

The 9th Annual Veterans Day 5K

For the past nine years, people have ran through the finish line to help raise money to send our veterans back to Washington D.C. Dan King, a runner in the race along with many others spoke about how this race is much more than just another 5K. “But as the...
WASHINGTON, DC

