Cole Hauser Joins Country Stars for 'Homes for the Holidays' Event for Military, First Responder Families
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is set to appear on the television event Homes For the Holidays, hosted by country star Ashley McBryde. During the event, celebrities will join The Tunnel to Towers Foundation to give away mortgage free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders. The...
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
Veteran Marine Master Sergeant Shares Why Canine Service Companions Are 'Invaluable'
Retired Master Sergeant (MSgt). Davey Lind of the United States Marine Corps always has an adorable reason to greet every day: his service companion Murphy "Murph" the Cane Corso. Long before meeting Murph, Lind joined the Marine Corps, launching a military career where he "served actively for 20 years, six...
Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Chili's offers restaurant careers to military veterans through a seamless transition program
Air Force veteran Leslye Kinsey and Chili executive Aaron White discuss the company's commitment to America's military with a program that promotes a fast-track transition back into civilian life.
Memorial Honoring Native American Veterans To Be Formally Dedicated In Washington DC
On this Veterans Day 2022, the nation's capital will host a full slate of remembrances and recognitions, including the dedication of the Native American Veterans Memorial at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. The memorial opened to the public on Veterans Day two years ago, but due to...
The Daily South
Former Marine Jessica Rambo Found New Way To Serve Through Art
Jessica Rambo grew up in a military family. Her mother and several of her uncles all served in the armed forces. “Although it wasn't really the family business, it definitely was something that I was proud [of],” she told Southern Living. “When I was a lost soul trying to figure out what path I wanted, that was the clearest in my mind of what I wanted to do.” But Rambo wasn’t looking for just any type of role, she wanted to be a combat cameraman with the United States Marine Corps. In 2006, she made her dream a reality. Through her creative lens, Rambo told the stories of her fellow service members and also documented the humanitarian relief work taking place behind the front lines. “We do a lot more than just fighting in wars,” Rambo said. “The diversity of Marines and their backgrounds is always a good story to tell.” She spent time in Hawaii and also traveled to various parts of Asia and Australia. She was later stationed at Quantico and then the Pentagon before her military career came to a sudden stop. “In 2011, I got in a really bad car accident. And that kind of was the demise of my military career,” Rambo said.
The 9th Annual Veterans Day 5K
For the past nine years, people have ran through the finish line to help raise money to send our veterans back to Washington D.C. Dan King, a runner in the race along with many others spoke about how this race is much more than just another 5K. “But as the...
Veteran with leaking roof to receive help sooner than expected
A retired Army Lieutenant Colonel with roof problems he's been dealing with since after Hurricane Ian is getting help.
Anthem Veterans Day Memorial In Arizona Illuminates Only Once A Year, On Veterans Day At 11:11 AM
Today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year where we collectively honor, celebrate and thank all the brave men and women that have served our country. And while their sacrifice warrants more than just one day of the year and a handful of Instagram posts, it is import to remember that freedom doesn’t come free.
Veterans raise money to honor the fallen
On Veterans Day, a nonprofit is raising money to put wreaths on graves at the Nashville National Cemetery.
News 8 KFMB
Sammy's Restaurants celebrate Veterans during National Sundae Day
It's Veterans Day and National Sundae Day today and Sammy's restaurants are celebrating both! Visit: sammyspizza.com.
conceptcarz.com
Jeep Brand Salutes Military Members With Special Veterans Day Incentive Through End of November
•Jeep® brand honors the military with bonus cash allowance of $1,000 as a national incentive through end of November. •Limited-edition Freedom package for 2023 Gladiator and 2023 Wrangler features military-themed exterior and interior design cues, arriving at dealers ahead of Veterans Day. In observance of Veterans Day, November 11,...
