ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death

A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Buffalo's Fire

Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day

As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WVNews

The roles of the various branches of the U.S. military

Each November, people across the United States and its territories honor the brave men and women who serve and have served in the various branches of the country’s military. Veterans Day is observed annually every Nov. 11 and honors the service of all U.S. military veterans. The day should...
The Daily South

The Warrior Reunion Foundation Is Serving A New Generation Of Combat Veterans

Veterans Day is a time to remember and honor the sacrifices of the brave men and women of our Armed Forces. No matter when or where they served, there is a bond between them which will never be torn apart. Sometimes that bond needs to be fortified through love, support and an understanding some veterans struggle more than others upon returning home.
K2 Radio

DJ Nyke Reminisces About His Military Service on the 247th United States Marine Corps Birthday

There have been few experiences in my life that have been as rewarding as the time I spent serving in the Unites States Marine Corps. As today (November 11th, 2022), is the 247th birthday of America's 911 force, I've spent the day reminiscing of my service time. I made friendships... no, brotherhoods, that broke all racial barriers. One of the first things my drill instructors instilled in my platoon was that there was no other color but green. Maybe different shades, but we had to put all our trust in our fellow Marines. We had to be ready to put our life on the line for not just the country, but also our brothers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Men's Health

Army Sgt. Maj. James O. Schmidt Served in 3 Wars. Now He's Sharing His Stories With the Next Generation.

James O. Schmidt has dedicated his post-military life to sharing his stories with the next generation. This story was created as part of Project Tell Me in partnership with the U.S. Army. Project Tell Me is a series running across Women’s Health and Men’s Health to celebrate the contributions of U.S. Army veterans and spotlight some of their voices. Visit GoArmy.com to learn more. Read the rest of the profiles in this package here.
ALASKA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army conducts live-fire HIMARS training at Yakima Training Center

By the time the three soldiers stepped out of the HIMARS — High Mobility Artillery Rocket System — they operate, they had been at work for more than 24 hours straight. After waking in the middle of the night the day before at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, they had flown with the HIMARS — essentially a rocket or missile launcher mounted on a 5-ton truck — and deployed at the Yakima Training Center to test their vehicle and themselves.
YAKIMA, WA
seniorresource.com

US Army Veteran Interview: Gil Conforti

Chuck Olmstead interviews Patriot’s Landing resident Gil Conforti, a retired lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army. He was born in 1935 in Massachusetts. His father passed away when he was in high school, so he went to work to help support the family. After his 17th birthday, he joined the National Guard. He enjoyed his work, and in 1955 he enlisted in the regular army. He spent 16 months in Korea near the demarcation line, as well as some time in Germany, Vietnam, and Iran.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy