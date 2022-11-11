Read full article on original website
KPBS
American Veteran: She dreamed of a Marine Corps career, but wasn't prepared for the 'shadow side.'
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. C.J. Scarlet grew up hearing her father’s stories about his service in the Marines. When...
Veteran Marine Master Sergeant Shares Why Canine Service Companions Are 'Invaluable'
Retired Master Sergeant (MSgt). Davey Lind of the United States Marine Corps always has an adorable reason to greet every day: his service companion Murphy "Murph" the Cane Corso. Long before meeting Murph, Lind joined the Marine Corps, launching a military career where he "served actively for 20 years, six...
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
MilitaryTimes
Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death
A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
MilitaryTimes
‘Marines do it different,’ Corps’ leaders say during moto birthday run
ARLINGTON, Virginia — At a motivational run the day before the Marine Corps’ birthday, the commandant and the top enlisted Marine underscored that their troops are the few, the proud and the different. And fervently celebrating the birthday of a military branch founded 247 years ago is just...
Air Force veteran and his wife faced PTSD head-on with the help of All Secure Foundation
Air Force veteran Eric Ballester of Arizona, along with his wife, Sandra Ballester, shared their personal story of battling through PTSD — and how they turned to All Secure Foundation for help.
Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day
As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
WVNews
The roles of the various branches of the U.S. military
Each November, people across the United States and its territories honor the brave men and women who serve and have served in the various branches of the country’s military. Veterans Day is observed annually every Nov. 11 and honors the service of all U.S. military veterans. The day should...
Memorial Honoring Native American Veterans To Be Formally Dedicated In Washington DC
On this Veterans Day 2022, the nation's capital will host a full slate of remembrances and recognitions, including the dedication of the Native American Veterans Memorial at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. The memorial opened to the public on Veterans Day two years ago, but due to...
The Daily South
The Warrior Reunion Foundation Is Serving A New Generation Of Combat Veterans
Veterans Day is a time to remember and honor the sacrifices of the brave men and women of our Armed Forces. No matter when or where they served, there is a bond between them which will never be torn apart. Sometimes that bond needs to be fortified through love, support and an understanding some veterans struggle more than others upon returning home.
Chili's offers restaurant careers to military veterans through a seamless transition program
Air Force veteran Leslye Kinsey and Chili executive Aaron White discuss the company's commitment to America's military with a program that promotes a fast-track transition back into civilian life.
Veterans Day by the numbers: 8 facts about the federal holiday
Veterans Day is a federal holiday begun in 1954 but it has origins that date back to World War I. Here are eight number-based facts about the day that honors America's troops.
Program provides military uniforms for unaccompanied veteran funerals
Goodwill's Uniforms for the Final Salute ensures unaccompanied veterans are dressed properly for burial
DJ Nyke Reminisces About His Military Service on the 247th United States Marine Corps Birthday
There have been few experiences in my life that have been as rewarding as the time I spent serving in the Unites States Marine Corps. As today (November 11th, 2022), is the 247th birthday of America's 911 force, I've spent the day reminiscing of my service time. I made friendships... no, brotherhoods, that broke all racial barriers. One of the first things my drill instructors instilled in my platoon was that there was no other color but green. Maybe different shades, but we had to put all our trust in our fellow Marines. We had to be ready to put our life on the line for not just the country, but also our brothers.
Men's Health
Army Sgt. Maj. James O. Schmidt Served in 3 Wars. Now He's Sharing His Stories With the Next Generation.
James O. Schmidt has dedicated his post-military life to sharing his stories with the next generation. This story was created as part of Project Tell Me in partnership with the U.S. Army. Project Tell Me is a series running across Women’s Health and Men’s Health to celebrate the contributions of U.S. Army veterans and spotlight some of their voices. Visit GoArmy.com to learn more. Read the rest of the profiles in this package here.
americanmilitarynews.com
US Army conducts live-fire HIMARS training at Yakima Training Center
By the time the three soldiers stepped out of the HIMARS — High Mobility Artillery Rocket System — they operate, they had been at work for more than 24 hours straight. After waking in the middle of the night the day before at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, they had flown with the HIMARS — essentially a rocket or missile launcher mounted on a 5-ton truck — and deployed at the Yakima Training Center to test their vehicle and themselves.
Is it OK to say 'Happy Veterans Day' or 'thank you for your service'? Here's what to know
Is it OK to say "Happy Veterans Day" or "thank you for your service"? Here's what to know ahead of the federal holiday on Friday Nov. 11.
seniorresource.com
US Army Veteran Interview: Gil Conforti
Chuck Olmstead interviews Patriot’s Landing resident Gil Conforti, a retired lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army. He was born in 1935 in Massachusetts. His father passed away when he was in high school, so he went to work to help support the family. After his 17th birthday, he joined the National Guard. He enjoyed his work, and in 1955 he enlisted in the regular army. He spent 16 months in Korea near the demarcation line, as well as some time in Germany, Vietnam, and Iran.
