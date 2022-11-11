ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Marco Rubio is projected to defeat Val Demings and retain his U.S. Senate seat, NBC News reports. You can view the live vote count below. Rubio, a Republican senator who has represented Florida in the U.S. Senate since 2011, once served as a city commissioner in West Miami before he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives, and later the U.S. Senate. Rubio became the Speaker of the Florida House in 2006.
FLORIDA STATE
KVUE

Trump says DeSantis is 'playing games' amid rumors of 2024 rivalry

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After taking subtle jabs at Gov. Ron DeSantis and hinting at his own 2024 presidential run, former President Donald Trump has officially drawn a line in the sand between himself and his former ally. Trump released a long-winded statement undermining the Florida governor's abilities and...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House

Democratic control of the U.S. Senate was settled Saturday when Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada won reelection, but the U.S. House majority is still in question. Let’s see where things stand. WHY HASN’T THE AP CALLED CONTROL OF THE HOUSE YET?. It’s simple: Neither party has yet...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKRG

Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

Trump to hold midterm rally in Florida, but rival ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ won’t be there

Former President Donald Trump will be in Florida to support Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, at a Sunday night rally, but Gov. Ron DeSantis will not be there. DeSantis did not receive an invite to the rally and nor did he ask for one, according to Politico. The popular Republican governor will instead be touring three separate cities throughout Sunday, hundreds of miles from Trump's rally in Miami. Trump and DeSantis are widely seen as the top contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, though DeSantis has not indicated he intends to run.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
FLORIDA STATE

