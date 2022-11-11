Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Walnut Creek, CA
Under the watchful eye of Mount Diablo, Walnut Creek, California, offers something exciting for everyone. It’s a paradise for those who enjoy the outdoors, with breathtaking scenery and miles of trails for exploring. This city is a true cultural center, with theaters and art galleries located all throughout. In...
hoodline.com
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA
Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Lodi, CA
Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA
Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Marin & Mt Tam Hikes: 12 Best Day Hikes in Marin County
Marin County lies just beyond the famous Golden Gate Bridge and stretches along California’s beautiful rocky coastline for many miles. The area, which was inhabited by the Coast Miwok for thousands of years, is now occupied by many small towns and an abundance of recreational areas. Marin is perhaps...
oaklandside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
Much-needed rain in Bay Area last week dumps fresh powder in Sierra
And just like that. "Bam!" Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the latest satellite imagery shows all white, fresh powder in the Sierra thanks to the rain we got in the Bay Area last week.
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
Is SF’s most stunning private library inside this $3.3M Forest Hill Tudor?
A down-to-the-studs renovation kept the home's historic charm.
sfstandard.com
Why Don’t SF’s Trees Change Color? There’s a Simple Explanation
Growing up in Pennsylvania, I’d look forward to the spectacular display of fall colors every year, when the mountains surrounding me would turn striking shades of scarlet and goldenrod. I soon learned that nature didn’t paint the same landscape in my adopted city of San Francisco, which led me...
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
Eater
This Affordable Pasta Pop-Up With a Cult Following in the East Bay Just Landed a Permanent Home
Sfizio, the popular pasta pop-up that’s been moving through Oakland and Oakland since 2020, has finally landed a permanent home: Chef Matt Solimano is set to bring Sfizio to Rockridge, taking over the Noodle Theory space and throwing open the doors in spring 2023. Solimano kicked around the idea...
The Almanac Online
Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound
As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Concord, CA
Explore the beautiful and sunny city of Concord, California!. At the foot of the picturesque Mount Diablo, Concord is the biggest city in Contra Costa County. Before it became Concord, it was a town called Todos Santos, named by the founder Don Salvio Pacheco II in 1869. In 1869, they...
sfstandard.com
A Slice of SF: The Standard Guide to the Best Thanksgiving Pies
There’s always room for pie—but does it always have to be pumpkin?. Whether you’re dining out or taking out this Thanksgiving, it’s easy to serve up a new slice of dessert. While San Francisco bakers are certainly rolling out pumpkin, apple and other fall classics, consider ordering one of these seven unique pies for your feast’s finale.
This Is The Most Festive City In California
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Comments / 0