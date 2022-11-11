Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
News Digest: Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast | PUSD town hall | Learn about visual writing aids
The 10th annual Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast, hosted by CityServe of the Tri-Valley, is returning to Pleasanton on Nov. 21 from 7-9 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pleasanton at the Club. Seen as the kickoff to the Tri-Valley’s “Season of Serving”, the event brings together public officials, pastors, business...
calmatters.network
Around Town: Palo Alto holds annual salute to veterans at ceremony
In the latest Around Town column, read news about Palo Alto’s annual Veterans Day Recognition Event and Santa Clara County’s call for residents who may have unclaimed money. HONORING THOSE WHO SERVED … The city of Palo Alto held its annual salute to people who served in the...
Veterans Day events around the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s Veterans Day and events around the Bay Area will be held Friday as we honor our nation’s veterans and thank them for their service. Here’s a list of what’s happening on Friday and over the weekend to honor veterans. Veterans Day aboard the USS Hornet 2022 – Friday, Nov. 11 […]
Hayward firefighters smash cars for fun and charity
PLEASANTON -- Hayward firefighters caused a multi-car pileup on Saturday but it was no accident and it was all for a good cause. It all went down at the Good Guys car show at the Alameda County Fairgrounds during a benefit fundraiser with a twist -- and a grind and a crunch.They rumbled and rattled in from all over the Bay Area -- die-hard, first-responders braving this demolition derby competition, seeking the thrill of victory and, with luck, the coveted trophy which was basically a welded-together pile of car parts."I think it takes all kinds of luck," said one driver...
sfstandard.com
Why Are Marines Working Unpaid Shifts as Security Guards at California Concerts?
Thanks to their depiction in Hollywood movies and military recruitment ads, members of the United States Marine Corps have a reputation for being highly trained soldiers, ready to ship off to the front lines at a moment’s notice. But at San Francisco’s inaugural Portola Festival this past September, PJ Lusk, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, found himself corralling concertgoers as a volunteer security guard.
calmatters.network
PUBLIC AGENDA: Changes to Ventura plan; proposed choice program at Fletcher Middle School
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 14. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss a claim from Steven and Catherine Popell and to discuss labor negotiations involving SEIU Local 521, Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Peace Officers Association, Palo Alto Police Management Association, International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 1319 and Palo Alto Fire Chiefs Association. The council will then hold its bi-annual discussion with the independent police auditor, discuss changes to the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan preferred alternative; discuss possible changes in wage requirements for janitorial services. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The regular meeting will follow immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
eastcountytoday.net
GoodGuys Autumn Get-Together Car Show Returns
The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, organizer of America’s favorite car shows, will be returning to Pleasanton for its 32nd Autumn Get-Together. The event will feature thousands of American-made or -powered vehicles including custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks of all years, plus live entertainment, local food and vendors, FREE Kid Zone, autocross racing and additional activities for the whole family.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA
Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
SF residential fire displaces three people
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Three people were displaced when a fire broke out in a San Francisco residence Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The 2-alarm fire at 1846 43rd Ave. was reported at 7:23 p.m. One person was taken to a local emergency room. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
Glide nonprofit workers win union election by a landslide
Workers at the Tenderloin nonprofit Glide voted to unionize in a landslide vote in an election Thursday morning. They will be called Glide United and will be represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 29. "A lot of folks really stepped up and came wanting a seat at the table. This showed that ultimately, we are incredibly devoted to our work," said Mario Lemos, a union member and organizer for Glide United. "This is a turning point for nonprofits. We're happy...
'That's not a dog': SJ community rallies for agencies to help coyote in poor health
Members of San Jose's Willow Glen community are rallying for local agencies to aid a coyote in poor health that has been a frequent visitor of the neighborhood.
Things To Do This Weekend November 11-12
Here are some fun events to attend this weekend in the Bay!
2.8 earthquake reported in Alamo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.8 earthquake was reported in Alamo Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened at around 8:31 p.m. Based on the coordinates provided by USGS, the earthquake’s epicenter is approximately two miles west of Hap Magee Ranch Park in Danville. Alamo is an […]
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor
The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
Officers deploy projectile device to end Petaluma standoff
(KRON) — One suspect is in custody following a standoff with officers that took place Thursday evening at Plaza South Shopping Center in Petaluma, according to a news alert from the Petaluma Police Department. Daniel Rauer, 36 of Santa Rosa, was arrested following the altercation, which began when he allegedly pursued a female victim who […]
