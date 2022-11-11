ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

College Football News

Liberty vs UConn Prediction Game Preview

Liberty vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Liberty (8-1), UConn (5-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble.
LYNCHBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s loss at UConn

No. 19 Liberty saw its 6-game win streak snapped on Saturday afternoon, 36-33, against the UConn Huskies. UConn becomes bowl eligibility with the win and the Flames fall to 8-2 on the season. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
LYNCHBURG, VA
yalebulldogs.com

Big Second Half Lifts Yale to Victory in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii – The Yale men's basketball team made a big statement on the Big Island. In their first game of the Outriggers Rainbow Classic, the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 25-5 run on their way to a 74-60 victory over Eastern Washington at SimpliFi Arena at the University of Hawaii.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
GLASTONBURY, CT
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
94.9 HOM

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?

To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
AdWeek

Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV

Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Former Yale Head Coach From Madison Sentenced In College Admissions Case

A former Yale University women's soccer coach was sentenced for accepting bribes to facilitate the admission of students to Yale as purported athletic recruits. New Haven County resident Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, age 54, of Madison, was sentenced to five months in prison and one year of supervised release on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
NEW HAVEN, CT
InsuranceNewsNet

Sun Life opens new office in Hartford's "Gold Building"

WELLESLEY, Mass. and HARTFORD, Conn. , Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life will hold a ribbon cutting on. to officially open its new office. will participate and address attendees. Sun Life's newly designed office reflects the company's approach to the future of work, which prioritizes group collaboration and event...
HARTFORD, CT
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC

Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
zip06.com

North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8

NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT

