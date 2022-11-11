Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Buying a Home in Retirement? You May Want to Look for This Type
It's an important decision to make. Some people buy a new forever home once they retire. There's one specific kind of home that may work better for an aging homeowner. Consider purchasing a one-story home for your retirement. Some people buy homes in their 30s or 40s and aim to...
What Happens When the Retirement Honeymoon Phase Is Over?
In the early days, all is fun and exciting, but after a while, it may seem to some like they’ve lost as much as they’ve gained. What then?
Comments / 0